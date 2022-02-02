Home / Cities / Lucknow News / EICT Academy, IIT-Kanpur to launch online course on “natural language processing”
lucknow news

EICT Academy, IIT-Kanpur to launch online course on “natural language processing”

The online course, set to start from February 7, is designed to master the knowledge of natural language processing with future directions and hands-on live sessions
This is a collaborative initiative by EICT Academy IIT Kanpur, EICT Academy-NIT Patna, Malviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM-Jabalpur. (file photo)
This is a collaborative initiative by EICT Academy IIT Kanpur, EICT Academy-NIT Patna, Malviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM-Jabalpur. (file photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Electronics and ICT (EICT) Academy of IIT Kanpur in association with EICT Academy-NIT Patna, Malviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM-Jabalpur, is offering a two-week faculty development programme (FDP) on “natural language processing”.

The online programme, set to start from February 7, is designed to master the knowledge of natural language processing with future directions and hands-on live sessions.

EICT Academy IIT-Kanpur is an initiative of IIT-Kanpur and the Ministry of Electronics Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY) that aims at providing job-oriented industry-relevant courses on the latest technology to students and faculty.

All FDPs are recognized as per the Career Advancement Scheme guidelines. Under its winter training programme, participants will be given certificates.

The course will be conducted by well-known academic and industry personnel and cover topics like basic text processing, spelling correction, language modelling, pos tagging, distributional semantics, topic models, entity linking, information extraction, text summarization, text classification, sentiment analysis and opinion mining and dialog systems.

The course would benefit graduate students, post-doctoral researchers, young lecturers and working professionals working in this domain. The registration is open for faculty and students with limited seats till February 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out