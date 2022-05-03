Eid celebrated with festive fervour in UP

Lucknow/Agra/Meerut: Special Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state on Tuesday, with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

Brotherhood, camaraderie and enthusiasm marked the festive occasion after two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended Eid greetings to the people.

In a statement, Yogi Adityanath said that the Eid-ul-Fitr was a festival of joy and harmony. The festival strengthened social unity, promoted the spirit of brotherhood and gave the message of peace and harmony.

In another statement regarding Akshaya Tritiya, Yogi Adityanath said that in the Sanatan culture, the date was considered auspicious. This year the festive occasion of Eid coincides with the Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritiya.

In Agra, namaz was offered at the mosque on the Taj Mahal premises. Entry to Taj Mahal, as in the past, was free for two hours.

The ticket windows at Taj Mahal gates remained closed from 7 am to 9 am to facilitate entry of ‘namazi’.

Tight security arrangements were made on the day and the festival was celebrated peacefully all over Braj region, including Aligarh, Mathura, Mainpuri and Etah districts.

In Meerut, thousands offered namaz at the Eidgah, where elaborate security arrangements were made.

Some people tried to offer namaz on the road but they were told to shift.

Nayab Shahar Qazi Zainus Rasheedin said that namaz was offered peacefully at more than 300 mosques of the district.

He, however, missed the camps that people, political parties and organisations used to put up where they embraced their Muslim brothers to wish ‘ Eid Mubarak’. He said that perhaps camps were avoided this time because of growing cases of corona in the district.

During his speech, the Shahar Qazi highlighted the significance of deeni (spiritual) and ‘duniyavi’ ( worldly) education and urged people to educate their children to make them good human beings.

He also urged people to contribute for the growth and development of the society and country. Underlining the importance of Eid, he said people should take care of the poor during the festival so that they could also celebrate.

Senior officials along with police, PAC and CRPF remained present during the namaz.

Eid namaz was also offered peacefully in Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat , Bijnor and other districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions.

In Lucknow, a large number of faithful assembled at Aishbagh Eidgah on Tuesday to offer special Eid prayers.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, Imam of the Eidgah, presided over the namaz for prosperity of the country and communal harmony.

The district administration had made special arrangements for the Eid namaz. All encroachments were removed to make room for a larger congregation.

The Aishbagh Eidgah is the favourite destination for Eid prayers in Lucknow.

Apart from the Eidgah, special arrangements were also made at Asafi Masjid and Teele Wali Masjid.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also extended Eid greetings to Muslims and others. Yadav visited the Eidgah and greeted people on the occasion.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, deputy chief minister Brajesh Yadav and minister for minority affairs Danish Ansari went to the Eidgah and greeted the people.

Special security arrangements were made across the city to ensure no untoward incident took place.

Cops were deployed at all prominent locations to regulate movement of traffic, especially in areas where Eid prayers were being offered, including the Old City.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (law and order), Uttar Pradesh, thanked religious leaders for peaceful conduct of Eid namaz across the state.

“Eid prayers were offered at around 32,000 places across the state with festive fervour. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere. We thank religious leaders for their support,” said Prashant Kumar.

In Ayodhya, special Eid prayers were offered at Civil Lines Eidgah and other places across the city. Mohammad Sharif, a Padma Shri awardee who is not keeping well, reached Civil Lines Eidgah on a wheelchair to offer namaz.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar and senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey greeted the people at Civil Lines Eidgah.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Tej Narain Pandey ‘Pawan Pandey’ and representatives of other political parties also greeted people at the Civil Lines Eidgah.

Saints in Ayodhya also greeted Muslims on the festive occasion of Eid.

Namaz on Eid not offered on roads for first time: CM

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday that for the first time Eid namaz was not offered on the roads and thanked everyone for their cooperation.

After peaceful completion of special Eid prayers across the state, CM Yogi said: “On the occasion of Eid, for the first time namaz was not offered on roads anywhere across the state.”

“Where there was shortage of space, namaz was offered in shifts. People of the state have readily accepted this good practice. Religious leaders took the initiative and guided people. For this, I thank everyone.”

“For a healthy society, religious beliefs and law and order will go hand-in-hand,” added the CM.

In Hapur and Loni, namaz was offered in shifts in the Eidgah due to paucity of space, said the state government in a statement issued on Tuesday evening.