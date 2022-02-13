Eight arrested for operating betting racket in Lucknow

Lucknow With the arrest of eight people, Lucknow police on Saturday claimed to have busted two betting rackets operational in Hasanganj area. The rackets used to lure people to earn fast bucks by betting on Sensex numbers appearing on news channels, said senior police officials.

The first racket was unearthed with the arrested of six people gathered a deserted place in Badi Pakadiya locality near Taj mosque under Hasanganj police station limits on Thursday morning, they said.

According to a press note from the Lucknow police, those arrested were identified as Kunmun Prajapati, Nankau, Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Feroz Ahmad and Shubham Nishad.

It further stated that as many as over three dozen of paper slips were recovered from them on which they had mentioned betting numbers and names of the person, who had placed bet on the same number. Besides, over ₹13,000 cash was recovered from their possessions.

Similarly, two persons identified as Dharmendra Kumar Chaurasiya and Dilip Kumar was arrested from a park in Nirala Nagar while luring people to bet on the same pattern. Several paper slips and around ₹7000 cash were seized from them, the police said.

