‘Ek ped Maa ke Naam’ drive begins in UP madrasas too

In a step towards environmental conservation, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the launch of the ‘Ek ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign in the madrasas of the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The initiative is part of a larger state-wide effort aimed at planting 36.46 crore saplings on July 20.

Minister of state for minority welfare, Muslim waqf, and haj, Danish Azad Ansari, issued a directive on July 16, emphasising the importance of this campaign. He urged the minority welfare department to ensure the successful implementation of this initiative in all madrasas under their jurisdiction. The directive aligns with the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is spearheading the massive tree plantation drive across all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on the relationship between a mother and the environment, particularly resonates with the sentiments expressed in the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat. “Mother has the highest status in our lives. Mother takes care of her children. Therefore, planting a tree protects the mother earth,” he remarked.

There are approximately 16,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, accommodating around 13.57 lakh students. Of these, 560 receive government aid. The initiative to plant trees in these educational institutions aims at environmental conservation and instills a sense of ecological responsibility among the students.

Ansari’s letter has mobilised efforts to ensure that the tree plantation drive on July 20, becomes a resounding success. By involving madrasas in this campaign, the government aims to broaden the impact and reach of the initiative, making it a community-driven effort.

Chairman Uttar Pradesh State Madrasa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said , “This ambitious plan shows a continued commitment by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to advance environmental causes. The ‘Ek ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign is expected to foster a deeper connection between the community and the environment, promoting sustainable practices and enhancing the green cover of the state.”