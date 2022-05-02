Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified

LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.

“Instructions have been issued to districts, especially the ones with sensitive points in order to avoid any inconvenience to the namazis and to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid. So far, the police have removed around 60,150 loudspeakers and lowered the volume of around 60,178 others across UP,” stated a press note issued by Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order), on Monday.

Around 48 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), seven companies of the CAPF and four DySPs had been allocated to the districts, it added.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming festive season including Eid-ul-Fitr. We have also interacted with religious leaders to ensure that no one’s religious sentiments are hurt. Instructions have been passed on to them to reduce the volume of loudspeakers and not to block roads,” said the ADG.

