Elaborate security in UP; 2,846 sensitive points identified
LUCKNOW The UP Police have identified around 2,846 sensitive points across the state and made elaborate security arrangements covering 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques at around 31,151 places where namaz would be offered on Eid-ul-Fitr and other occasions.
“Instructions have been issued to districts, especially the ones with sensitive points in order to avoid any inconvenience to the namazis and to maintain law and order on the occasion of Eid. So far, the police have removed around 60,150 loudspeakers and lowered the volume of around 60,178 others across UP,” stated a press note issued by Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order), on Monday.
Around 48 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), seven companies of the CAPF and four DySPs had been allocated to the districts, it added.
“We have made elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming festive season including Eid-ul-Fitr. We have also interacted with religious leaders to ensure that no one’s religious sentiments are hurt. Instructions have been passed on to them to reduce the volume of loudspeakers and not to block roads,” said the ADG.
Increase minimum fare to ₹30, demand taxi drivers
Mumbai Amidst the rising price of Compressed Natural Gas, the Mumbai Taximen's Association, a union of black and yellow taxi owners and drivers, has appealed to the state transport department to revise the fare of metered taxis in the state capital by ₹5. On April 30, the price of CNG was increased by ₹4 and at present, the cost of a litre in Mumbai is ₹76. Back then, the cost of CNG was ₹49.
BJP, MNS raising Babri Masjid demolition, loudspeakers to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: MVA partners
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena targeted Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, the ruling alliance on Monday said the Babri Masjid demolition and the use of loudspeakers at religious places were raised to divert attention from the serious issues plaguing the country. It also alleged that attempts were made to create communal tension in Maharashtra.
Flutter in Bihar as Prashant Kishor ‘turns a page’ on Twitter
Kishor, who is in Patna and was scheduled to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday evening, told HT that “I could not go [and meet Kumar]. It could have been misinterpreted.” Kishor, who has previously worked with various parties, including the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, was expelled from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in January 2020 for criticising the party's stand over the Citizenship Amendment Act.
New airline adds direct flight from Guwahati to Patna
FlyBig, a regional airline with its operational base in Indore, began its service from Patna, connecting the capitals of Bihar and Assam from May 1, an official of the Airports Authority of India said. This is the third direct flight service between Patna and Guwahati, after IndiGo and SpiceJet, the official said. FlyBig's maiden flight from Guwahati to Patna got a traditional water canon salute when it touched down at the Patna airport on Sunday.
Beant Singh assassination: SC asks Centre to decide Rajoana’s plea in 2 months
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to decide the plea of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, seeking commutation of his death sentence, within two months. A former Punjab Police constable, Rajoana, was convicted for his involvement in an explosion outside the Punjab civil secretariat that killed Beant Singh and 16 others on August 31, 1995. A special court had in July 2007 awarded him the death sentence.
