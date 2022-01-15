Election Commission notice to SP over poll code violation

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India issued notice to the Samajwadi Party on Saturday over violation of model code of conduct (MCC) and Covid-19 guidelines in an event organized by the party on Friday.

The poll panel has directed the Samajwadi Party to explain its stand regarding the violation of MCC and Covid- 19 guidelines within 24 hours of the receipt of the notice, failing which the Commission will take appropriate decision in the matter without further reference to the SP.

In a letter to the general secretary of the SP, ECI secretary Ajoy Kumar said the Commission had announced the schedule for UP assembly election on January 8. The Commission had also issued a broad guideline with regard to conduct of the election during Covid-19 pandemic, imposing ban on physical rallies, road shows, pad yatras, cycle/bike/ vehicle rallies and processions till January 15, he said.

Taking cognizance of the media reports of violation of the Commission’s Covid guidelines in a public gathering in the office compound of Samajwadi Party on Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow the Commission sought report from UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The UP CEO in his report sent on January 14 informed that the existing Covid protocol had been violated by organizing public gathering in the SP office premises in the name of virtual rally. An FIR under sections 188,269,270 and 341 IPC, 1860, section 54 of Disaster management Act, 2005 and section 3 of Pandemic Act, 1897 had been lodged against 2000-2500 political functionaries of the SP on Friday, he said.

Political parties were important stakeholders in the electoral process and they always cooperated with ECI in carrying out its constitutional duties of conducting election during challenging times. The available reports prima- facie suggested that the SP had violated the lawful directions of the Commission, Kumar said.