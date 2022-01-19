Election talk revolves around KV Corridor in Purvanchal

The Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Corridor, inaugurated on December 13, 2021, is at the centre of the election talk , along with other issues, in the Purvanchal (eastern UP) region. Little wonder, as tea boils at a roadside stall in the Pandeypur area of Varanasi (also known as Kashi), the political debate among the locals heats up.

Kashi, a prominent pilgrim centre for millions of Hindus and often described as the cultural capital of India, enjoys pride of place in this region.

Ashwini Pandey, a devotee of Lord Shiva, says, “The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is grand and divine. Devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath are very happy because expansion and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath Dham was needed for a long time. But the previous governments didn’t pay attention to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceived and planned extension and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and chief minister Yogi Adityanath completed it despite two waves of Covid-19.”

“Baba’s devotees are happy. It will benefit the BJP in the election,” Pandey says.

But another local Lallu Yadav says, “BJP failed to carry out any development in the state. Therefore, the BJP is once again at God’s mercy to win the election.”

Referring to Pandey’s remarks, Yadav says that such bhakts (followers) of the BJP are out to create an atmosphere in favour of the party.

“Why don’t you people mention five major developmental works?” he asks.

Ramji Mishra aka Bachcha Guru, resident of Ramiliha, says, “The KV Corridor will promote tourism for sure. But we must remember that Kashi is known for its antiquity, lanes and culture. The tourists, especially foreigners, visit the city to feel antiquity, and devotees visit Kashi Vishwanath (temple) to offer prayers due to their faith. Those who feel that many lanes disappeared and those who think that KV temple’s expansion was needed, both are discussing it.”

Tea stall owner Vijay Yadav Ballu, another devotee of Kashi Vishwanath, can’t resist the temptation to join the debate and make his point.

“No one even thought about expansion and beautification in the last seven decades. When it has been done by the Modi government, many are trying to find a way to criticise it, let alone praising the great work which should have been done long ago,” says Ballu.

So grand is the KV Corridor that if the critics visit it, they will be left tongue tied, he adds.

Such discussions are common in other eastern UP districts too.

In the neighbouring Chandauli district, villagers are curious to visit the KV Corridor to see the transformation around the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Arun Kumar Rai, resident of Udharanapur village in Ghazipur district, says, “Villagers are curious about the grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, so they are talking about it. Pro-BJP people are discussing it. In addition, issues like unemployment, stray animals are also at the centre of the discussions in villages.”

Arvind Rai, resident of Ballia, says unemployment is an issue for the youths. But elderly people are more inclined towards the ruling party due to construction of a grand KV Corridor in Kashi and Ram temple being built in Ayodhya.

Piyush Barnwal, resident of Varanasi, says the KV Corridor is indeed grand.

“Kashi Vishwanath’s devotees will go with those who built the grand KV Corridor here. Ever since the KV Corridor has been inaugurated, the number of devotees visiting the KV temple daily has increased manifold.”

For the first few days, lakhs of devotees (around 5 lakh on the firs day, 3 lakh on the second day and 2.5 lakh on third day) visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

“It gave a boost to local business. The people are happy,” Barnwal says.

On the other hand, Congress leader Shailendra Singh says, “Faith should not be mixed with politics. But the BJP has been doing it as it doesn’t have anything concrete to present before the people, so it always tries to mix politics and religion.”

Kashi region BJP leader Somnath Vishwakarma says the Congress did nothing for the expansion and beautification of the KV temple.

“Now that it has been done by PM Modi, and it is being praised by devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, the Congress leaders are left with no option but to criticize it. They are making baseless allegations. Devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath are very happy.”

During his visit to Varanasi in December 2021, Union home minister Amit Shah had instructed BJP office bearers in the Kashi and Gorakhpur regions to keep their election campaign centred around Ayodhya and Kashi in an apparent reference to the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya and the recently inaugurated grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Kaushal Kishore Mishra, dean and professor of the political science faculty at BHU, says, “The KV temple’s expansion and transformation in the form of a grand and divine Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has brought cultural secularism to the centre of debates focused on polls and politics. Now onwards, cultural secularism, which is more or less cultural socialism, will gain momentum across the country.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON