Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
lucknow news

Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon

In 2017 assembly poll too, the BJP came up with Vajpayee’s appeal to the voters. His appeals to the electorate kept him relevant in 2007, 2012, 2017 assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014, before he passed away in August 2018
Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. (File Photo)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit

LUCKNOW Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.

Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93 while Tandon (former MP governor) passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 85. The iconic Hazratganj crossing was renamed after the former PM and the Chowk Chauraha was rechristened as Lalji Tandon Chauraha.

Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. His association with Lucknow could be gauged by the fact that despite not living here, his name was on the voter’s list for long.

It is said that after becoming the PM in 1996, he had invited some people from Lucknow to Delhi, who had supported his poll campaign and had dinner with them. The former PM was not active in politics since 2005. However, even after his retirement from politics, the Lucknow unit of the BJP used to come out with his appeal to voters of Lucknow during every election.

RELATED STORIES

In 2017 UP assembly poll too, the BJP came up with Vajpayee’s appeal to the voters. His appeals to the electorate kept him relevant in 2007, 2012, 2017 assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014, before he passed away in August 2018.

Lalji Tandon was also deeply associated with Lucknow. He was MLA three times in a row from 1996 to 2007 from the Lucknow West assembly constituency.

“Lalji Tandon was Lucknow’s heart and soul. When it came to politics, he was not confined to old Lucknow,” said Jagesh Gupta, 68, owner of Madhurima Sweets, Lucknow that was established in 1825.

“Every election, Tandon used to meet traders of Aminabad and requested them to exercise their right to vote,” added Gupta.

In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow parliamentary constituency as Vajpayee had retired from active politics. Thereafter, he resigned from the membership of UP Legislative assembly.

Thereafter, he held cabinet portfolios in the state government. Tandon was appointed Bihar governor on August 23, 2018, and in July 2019, moved to Madhya Pradesh.

“Lalji Tandon was Lucknow’s soul. During elections, BJP candidates from all assembly segments (of Lucknow) used to come and meet him to seek his advice and blessings,” said a local politician, Lakshmi Kant Pandey of Chowk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP