Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon

LUCKNOW Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.

Vajpayee died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93 while Tandon (former MP governor) passed away on July 21, 2020. He was 85. The iconic Hazratganj crossing was renamed after the former PM and the Chowk Chauraha was rechristened as Lalji Tandon Chauraha.

Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. His association with Lucknow could be gauged by the fact that despite not living here, his name was on the voter’s list for long.

It is said that after becoming the PM in 1996, he had invited some people from Lucknow to Delhi, who had supported his poll campaign and had dinner with them. The former PM was not active in politics since 2005. However, even after his retirement from politics, the Lucknow unit of the BJP used to come out with his appeal to voters of Lucknow during every election.

In 2017 UP assembly poll too, the BJP came up with Vajpayee’s appeal to the voters. His appeals to the electorate kept him relevant in 2007, 2012, 2017 assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014, before he passed away in August 2018.

Lalji Tandon was also deeply associated with Lucknow. He was MLA three times in a row from 1996 to 2007 from the Lucknow West assembly constituency.

“Lalji Tandon was Lucknow’s heart and soul. When it came to politics, he was not confined to old Lucknow,” said Jagesh Gupta, 68, owner of Madhurima Sweets, Lucknow that was established in 1825.

“Every election, Tandon used to meet traders of Aminabad and requested them to exercise their right to vote,” added Gupta.

In 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Lucknow parliamentary constituency as Vajpayee had retired from active politics. Thereafter, he resigned from the membership of UP Legislative assembly.

Thereafter, he held cabinet portfolios in the state government. Tandon was appointed Bihar governor on August 23, 2018, and in July 2019, moved to Madhya Pradesh.

“Lalji Tandon was Lucknow’s soul. During elections, BJP candidates from all assembly segments (of Lucknow) used to come and meet him to seek his advice and blessings,” said a local politician, Lakshmi Kant Pandey of Chowk.

