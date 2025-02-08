Menu Explore
Electric locker facility starts at Charbagh station

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 08, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Northern Railway has introduced electric lockers at Lucknow's Charbagh station, offering convenience for passengers with hourly charges starting at ₹14.16.

Lucknow Division of Northern Railway (NR) has launched an electric locker facility at the Charbagh station in the city, said Kuldeep Tiwari, the divisional commercial manager of NR.

The charges for large lockers start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.16 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.88 for XL lockers. (Sourced)
The Lucknow station has been equipped with 11 large lockers and four XL or extra-large lockers. “The locker charges are determined on an hourly basis,” he added.

The charges for large lockers start at 14.16 (for 1 hour) and 18.88 for XL lockers. These amounts exclude GST charges.

According to NR, the facility has also been made available at Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Sangam station at the same fees. Officials said the same facility would also be launched at Ayodhya Dham station and Varanasi Junction, which will provide more convenience to the passengers.

If passengers keep their luggage in the lockers beyond the prescribed time, they will have to pay additional charges, which are as follows 12 per hour for large lockers and 16 per hour XL lockers.

