End e-KYC provision for PM KISAN beneficiaries: CPI demands Centre

Taking exception to introduction of e-KYC provision for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Sunday demanded the Centre to immediately withdraw this “diktat” and also pay remaining instalments to the beneficiaries who were yet to get all of them.

CPI state secretary Girish (who goes by his first name only) alleged that the central and the state governments often put such conditions as it became very difficult for beneficiaries to avail themselves of welfare schemes and the introduction of the e-KYC provision, he added, was the latest example.

He said that though the government had released nine instalments under the scheme so far but a number of farmers had received none or received only one or two instalments. “Now, when the government is going to release the 10th instalment on December 15, a new hurdle has been created by requiring beneficiaries to get e-KYC of their bank accounts done,” he said.

Girish said 99% farmers were not tech-savvy and they would find compelled to do rounds of common service centres to get e-KYC done and waste time and money in the process. “The government must withdraw this provision in the interest of farmers,” he demanded.