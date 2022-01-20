Ensure 30 lakh Covid vax doses in UP per day: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh at present was administering 25 lakh Covid vaccine doses each day on an average and asked officers concerned to make it 30 lakh doses per day. The state, so far, has administered a total of 24 crore Covid vaccine doses.

At virtually held Covid review meeting with “Team-9”, Yogi said: “In UP, 96% of the people in 18+ eligible age groups have got their first dose of the vaccine while 62% have got both their doses. Till Wednesday, 48% of adolescents between 15 and 17 years have got their first dose while 45% of eligible people got their precautionary dose as well.”

Talking about Covid situation in the state, he said: “In the last 24 hours, a total of 18,554 fresh cases of Covid were recorded in the state and the total number of active cases were 97,329. The present strain of the virus is comparatively weak and there is no need for people to get panicky”.

The CM asked for making arrangements for at least one dedicated Covid hospital in every district while rest of the medical facilities could function as non-Covid hospitals. He asked for full activation of Integrated Covid Command Centres.

‘Make separate arrangements for Covid+ve TET candidates’

The chief minister asked for making separate arrangements for Covid positive candidates who wish to appear in the UPTET-2021 (teachers’ eligibility test) exam to be held on January 23.

“Make all arrangements for the successful completion of the test. Also, establish a Covid care centre at each exam centre,” he said. Yogi asked officers concerned to ensure that the exam was conducted in a fair manner and that repetition of paper leak kind of incidents would not be tolerated.