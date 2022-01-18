Ensure entire eligible population is given 1st dose of Covid vax by Jan 25: UP CM

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh had so far seen a single-day peak of 17,000 fresh cases in the current wave of the pandemic as compared to 38,000 cases in a day during the second wave. Lower positivity rate and comparatively less virulence of the Omicron variant indicated that the infection was well in control in the state, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

He asked officials to ensure that the entire eligible population was administered the first dose of Covid vaccine by January 25.

“At present, very few people are requiring hospitalisation. Most patients are recovering in home isolation with medical consultations,” he said during the virtually held Covid-19 review meeting with Team-9, a team of top UP government officers involved in Covid management.

However, he had a word of caution over the elderly, people with co-morbidities, children and pregnant women. “The infection might take a serious turn in these categories of people, so there is a need to protect them from Covid infection,” he told officers. He asked nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) to stay alert in tracking such cases.

He asked officers to ready at least one dedicated Covid hospital in each district and fully activate the Integrated Covid Control Centres.

Yogi said in the last 24 hours, UP recorded 14,803 fresh infections with a total active count of 1.01 lakh.

“Till yesterday, 23.43 crore vaccine doses were administered and 8.86 crore people got both their doses,” he said.