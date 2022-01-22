Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ensure max participation in PM’s Jan 30 “Mann Ki Baat”: Nadda
Ensure max participation in PM’s Jan 30 “Mann Ki Baat”: Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda was in Bijnor on Saturday to review organisational preparations in 15 assembly constituencies of Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts
Published on Jan 22, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has directed party workers to make arrangements till booth level to ensure that people may listen to PM Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” on January 30.

Nadda arrived in Bijnor on Saturday to review organisational preparations with constituencies’ incharges and party candidates of 15 assembly constituencies of Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts. He asked a gathering of party leaders to make preparations till booth level to ensure maximum participation of people in PM’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme.

The BJP chief also suggested them how to mobilise party’s “Panna Pramukhs”. He insisted on mobilising the organisation at every level to ensure victory of party candidates in the election. It was a closed-door meeting and media was kept away from it.

