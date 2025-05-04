Ensure timely settlement of revenue disputes: U.P. CM to officials

In a high-level review of the revenue department on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to fast-track the timely settlement of revenue disputes and accelerate land record digitisation—calling them key to public trust, investment and transparent governance. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He emphasised a people-centric, tech-driven, and accountable work culture in the department. The CM instructed officials to expedite the digitisation of remaining land records and prioritise uploading urban land data to the online portal.

He called for a user-friendly redesign of the Revenue Board’s portal and the creation of an integrated dashboard—from lekhpal to commissioner—for better monitoring and public benefit. Yogi also laid stress on displaying land use data of authorities in ‘Khatauni’ (landholding record) and simplifying the land use change process under Section 80 (of the U.P. Revenue Code) to ensure greater transparency.

Emphasising the need for full automation of transfer cases, the CM highlighted its potential to provide citizens with timely justice and ease. He also directed the implementation of technical intervention and transparency in the consolidation process, urging sensitivity in handling complex consolidation cases to avoid social disputes.

Yogi ordered that undisputed inheritance cases be resolved within 15 working days. The CM directed the mandatory resolution of all pending cases related to ‘Khatauni’, Aadhaar seeding, farmer registry, measurement, and ‘Khasra’ (plot details) investigation within the set time frame, with additional human resources allocated as needed.

The department reported the issuance of over 36 lakh caste, residence and income certificates last year, with 85% processed online within seven working days. The CM commended this progress and instructed officials to further enhance service delivery for greater effectiveness and transparency.

He praised the department for its swift response during natural disasters, noting that over 3.5 lakh affected families received assistance through DBT in 2023-24. Yogi also directed complete disposal of all pending applications under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Accident Welfare Scheme within the next 10 working days.