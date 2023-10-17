Ensure uninterrupted power supply during festivals: Minister to PCL

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will supply uninterrupted electricity as per the roster during the coming festivals of Dussehra and Diwali.

Energy minister AK Sharma (HT FILE)

Energy minister AK Sharma on Monday issued directions to the UPPCL officials in this regard, warning of strict action against personnel found lax in maintaining power supply during festivals.

“Make all possible arrangements, including procurement of extra transformers, to ensure interruption-free power supply as per the schedule,” he told officials.

The minister also asked officials to strictly check theft of electricity to reduce commercial and technical losses in the state. He appealed to consumers to ensure timely payment of their bills to enable discoms to deliver better services.

