Home / Cities / Lucknow News / E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
lucknow news

E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow

A team of traffic police, RTO, and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would be keeping an eye on the movement of e-rickshaws on these selected routes
The e-rickshaws will be seized for plying on 10 major routes. (HT File)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned.

Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine. A team of traffic police, RTO, and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would be keeping an eye on the movement of e-rickshaws on these selected routes.

RTO Enforcement S Pankaj said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary for decongesting busy roads at the earliest. The need was increasingly felt to regularise the routes of e-rickshaws as almost all of them started operating from Charbagh to various destinations leading to traffic chaos.”

He said, “There have been several complaints about them like most of the e-rickshaws don’t switch on their front light during the night hours for saving battery; the drivers ply the e-rickshaws in the lanes of fast moving vehicles which hinders the pace of traffic. Other complaints include halting the e-rickshaws at any place to get a passenger and parking vehicles in the middle of the road even at the busy crossings.”

Meanwhile, RTO Rampher Dwivedi said, “E-rickshaws were never meant for main roads or fast moving lanes. Movement of e-rickshaws would be restricted to selected routes for last mile connectivity.”

