E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned.
Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine. A team of traffic police, RTO, and Lucknow Municipal Corporation would be keeping an eye on the movement of e-rickshaws on these selected routes.
RTO Enforcement S Pankaj said, “Streamlining and regulating the movements of e-rickshaws across the state capital is necessary for decongesting busy roads at the earliest. The need was increasingly felt to regularise the routes of e-rickshaws as almost all of them started operating from Charbagh to various destinations leading to traffic chaos.”
He said, “There have been several complaints about them like most of the e-rickshaws don’t switch on their front light during the night hours for saving battery; the drivers ply the e-rickshaws in the lanes of fast moving vehicles which hinders the pace of traffic. Other complaints include halting the e-rickshaws at any place to get a passenger and parking vehicles in the middle of the road even at the busy crossings.”
Meanwhile, RTO Rampher Dwivedi said, “E-rickshaws were never meant for main roads or fast moving lanes. Movement of e-rickshaws would be restricted to selected routes for last mile connectivity.”
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. The accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad gifted shoes to the woman constable. SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI's wife. Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines.
8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district
Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said Chief minister Yogi Adityanath office in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.
Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation organised an awareness drive, 'SHAPE UP', with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
Mobile of KGMU doctor’s wife hacked
The mobile phone of a King George Medical University doctor's wife was hacked by an unknown user and messages were sent to Dr Avinash Agarwal, the resident of KGMU faculty flats on Jagat Narain Road in Wazirganj's contacts seeking financial help on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Sunday. Dr Agarwal mentioned in the FIR that the unknown mobile user hacked her wife's mobile following which the incoming calls to her number were blocked. He said the WhatsApp instant messaging applications of her number were also blocked.
