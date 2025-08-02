Etah teen found dead after police interrogation, kin allege torture

A youth was found dead at his house in Etah district allegedly after returning from police interrogation, sparking allegations of custodial torture and protests by villagers. The family of the deceased and locals alleged that he was beaten at the police station, leading to his death by suicide. Local villagers and family members of the deceased alleged that he died by suicide as a result of “police torture”. (For representation)

Though police categorically dismissed allegations of police torture, a probe has been ordered in this connection. Shyam Narain Singh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Etah, denied torture by police, he attached two sub-inspectors to police lines pending inquiry. Additional SP of Etah has been asked to probe the matter, he said.

According to the SSP, the deceased, Satyaveer Singh, 19, had been called to the police station on Friday evening for questioning in connection with the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl in March. “He came along with his brother, and later a lawyer also arrived. He was let off after interrogation,” the SSP said.

However, Satyaveer was found dead in his house on Saturday morning. Villagers and family members alleged that he died by suicide as a result of “police torture”. Initially, they refused to hand over the body for the post-mortem examination, leading to tension in the area.

“We are looking into the CCTV footage available. Allegations of police prima facie appear to be unfounded,” SSP Shyam Narain Singh said on Saturday.

“The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination, the report of which is awaited. The additional SP has been tasked with conducting a probe into the matter. For now, two of the sub-inspectors named in the complaint given by family members of the deceased have been sent to police lines,” the SSP said, adding security has been beefed up in the area.