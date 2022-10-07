e-ticketing system coming to UPSRTC soon

The Uttar Pradesh government will shortly implement the e-ticketing system, allowing cashless travel in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses. The service is currently under trial and will be implemented across the state in October, said Sanjay Kumar, managing director, UPSRTC, according to a government statement.

With the implementation of a cashless travel system, passengers will be able to purchase tickets using UPI, debit card, or credit card, sitting inside the bus. The passengers will also be able to buy tickets online.

More than 12,400 UP Roadways buses are currently running in the state and over 16 lakh passengers travel every day in these buses, taking the total number of journeys to over 40,000 daily.

Sanjay Kumar said: “Until now, tickets were distributed manually through machines in buses and on roads, but shortly the e-ticketing system will be in place with the installation of new devices. Currently, the staff is receiving training in the usage of these new devices. The new machines allow cashless purchase of tickets. Additionally, payment can be made through UPI and Wallet. Also, passengers can use debit and credit cards to pay for the tickets.”

He added that with the implementation of this system, passengers won’t need to carry cash to buy bus tickets. However, those who prefer to pay cash will be able to do so through the older system to buy tickets.

Kumar said that the new system will not only increase transparency in sale and purchase of tickets, but also make both the department’s as well as that of the passengers’ tasks much simpler than it is today.

Additionally, since the entire procedure will be completed online, the conductor will no longer be required to keep a record of the tickets sold. Other passenger facilities are also being improved in addition to this. To purchase tickets, the department is also encouraging smart cards.

There will be a unique smart card for specially abled people.

According to Kumar, the department’s current focus is on boosting revenue. “There are methods for doing this. First, all damaged buses need to be repaired and put back on the road, which will increase their number. The government has received a budget for the repairs,” he remarked.

