EV charging station, heritage-style kiosks to come up in Husainabad

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to install an electric vehicle (EV) charging station near the newly developed food court at Rumi Gate in the Husainabad area. The move comes after LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar issued directives during his inspection of the heritage zone on Wednesday. LDA vice chairman inspects heritage zone; Lazeez Gali groundwork begins (Sourced)

Officials said the charging facility is expected to serve a large number of electric vehicle users, particularly in the high-footfall area known for its historical significance. Kumar asked the technical team to prepare a proposal for the installation near the food court.

Lazeez Gali to offer popular Lucknowi flavours

During his visit, Kumar also took stock of the progress at Lazeez Gali, a new culinary zone coming up near Ghanta Ghar. Officials briefed him that the tendering process has been completed and preliminary work is underway.

The project will feature 15 to 20 heritage-themed kiosks, offering a range of traditional Lucknowi dishes. Kumar noted that the initiative aims to attract both locals and tourists by creating a centralised food destination while maintaining the city’s cultural fabric.

Museum block, library site under review

The LDA vice chairman also reviewed the under-construction Museum Block in the Husainabad area and instructed officials to complete the remaining work within the next two months. At the adjacent library site on Nazul land near the Green Corridor, he inspected the development of entry-exit gates and rear parking.

Officials reported illegal encroachments on a plot situated between the museum and the library. Kumar directed the team to remove the encroachments and create an alternate connecting path between the two facilities.

Free-left turn at Heinemann Square soon

In a separate review at Heinemann Square, Gomti Nagar, Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of remodelling and place-making works. A fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the contractor.

Kumar directed officials to speed up the project, which includes developing a free-left turn system to ease traffic congestion. He ordered immediate relocation of electric poles, police booths, hoardings, and public toilets to facilitate the work.