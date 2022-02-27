Evacuation from Ukraine: Budapest flight carrying home 37 UP residents lands today
A flight from Budapest, carrying 37 Uttar Pradesh students/residents among other Indian residents, will land at the New Delhi airport on Sunday, the state government said.
The Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements to bring its residents and students returning from Ukraine, to the state. It presented information about 767 students/people of the state who are stuck in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict, to the ministry of external affairs requesting safe transportation back home, as per information provided by the state government information department, a state government spokesman said, here, on Saturday.
The list was compiled on the basis of information received at the state-level control room. The list has also been made available to the respective district administration so that they can coordinate with the affected families.
According to the data released by the office of the relief commissioner, 767 UP residents are stuck in Ukraine, out of which no information about the district could be gathered about 25 of them. Nineteen residents are from Lucknow, 19 from Saharanpur, 15 from Agra, 14 from Firozabad, and nine are from Prayagraj, among other cities.
The resident commissioner of the state has been asked to set up a counter at New Delhi airport for the convenience of residents of the state returning from Ukraine and ensure necessary arrangements in coordination with the central government and all other authorities concerned, the spokesman said.
In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine and to facilitate assistance to people/students from Uttar Pradesh stranded there, the state government has already appointed the relief commissioner as the nodal officer.
The government had on Friday said that nodal officer Ranvir Prasad will coordinate with the ministry of external affairs and the Embassy of India in Kyiv for facilitating support required for evacuation of stranded people from Uttar Pradesh in Ukraine.
Besides, (24X7) toll free helpline of the state control room with phone numbers (0522) 1070, Mobile Number: 9454441081 and the e-mail id for contact- rahat @nic.in has also been set up.
With inputs from Faara Nadeem and agencies
