Evening courts plan gets thumbs down from advocates in U.P.

The union government’s proposal to restart evening courts in 75 district courts across Uttar Pradesh has met resistance from bar associations, with lawyers terming the plan unworkable and demanding expansion of regular judicial infrastructure instead. Bar Associations say late hours unfeasible, seek more courts and better infrastructure (Sourced)

The plan, part of a centrally sponsored scheme, was communicated to all district judges through a letter dated March 29 by the registrar general of the Allahabad high court. According to the letter, the evening courts would operate from 5 pm to 9 pm using existing courtrooms and infrastructure, and would be staffed by retired judicial officers and personnel. These courts would primarily hear minor criminal cases, summary trials, and cheque bounce matters.

However, advocates across the state have voiced concerns about the practicality of the proposal.

“We have rejected the proposal as it is not feasible for an advocate to work till 9 pm,” said advocate Amresh Pal Singh, general secretary of the Central Bar Association, Lucknow district court. “Instead of starting evening courts, the government must increase the number of courts and strengthen the existing infrastructure.”

The Faizabad Bar Association formally rejected the proposal in a recent meeting and sent its response to the Allahabad high court on the designated email address. “Advocates come from far-off places, including females. It will not be feasible for them to return home at 10 pm and come back to court by 10 am the next day,” said Surya Narayan Singh, president, Faizabad Bar Association. “Security will be a major concern for female advocates,” he added.

Bar Associations from various districts, including Ballia, Azamgarh, Barabanki, and courts in eastern Uttar Pradesh and the Rohilkhand region, have opposed the plan. In several places, lawyers expressed disapproval by staging symbolic boycotts of court proceedings.

This is not the first time the proposal has faced pushback. A similar move was introduced in 2013, and at that time too, bar associations across the state rejected the plan.

As advocates are the primary stakeholders, the registrar general has sought official feedback from all bar associations through respective district judges. The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh is also expected to hold a meeting soon to deliberate on the issue.

Legal experts suggest that the focus should instead be on increasing the number of regular courts and enhancing judicial capacity during existing working hours to address the pendency of cases.