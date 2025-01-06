Exam solver gang busted in Azamgarh, 6 held

Azamgarh police arrested six individuals, allegedly part of an inter-state solver gang involved in competitive examination fraud, officials said on Monday. The arrested suspects were found with a car, six mobile phones, a forged Aadhaar card, three admit cards, and a question booklet. The investigation was initiated when a suspicious candidate appeared in the Uttar Pradesh civil court staff centralised recruitment (UPCCSCR): 2024-25 examination (Sourced)

The investigation was initiated when a suspicious candidate appeared in the Uttar Pradesh civil court staff centralised recruitment (UPCCSCR): 2024-25 examination for a Group D cadre post at Shibli National Degree College, Azamgarh, on January 4, 2025, according to a senior police official.

The candidate, Anoop Sagar from Ghazipur, had discrepancies in his Aadhaar verification. Upon questioning, the candidate confessed his real identity was Vikas Kumar, a resident of Patna, Bihar. Kumar admitted to taking the exam in place of Sagar for a fee.

Following his arrest, Kumar led the police to another key member of the gang, Ram Pravesh Yadav from Ghazipur, who was subsequently apprehended. During questioning, Yadav revealed that he had been working with Durgesh Tiwari, a Bihar-based operative, to arrange solvers for candidates in exchange for large sums of money. Yadav also confessed that since 2021, he had been involved in trapping individuals seeking jobs, offering them a chance to cheat in competitive exams by hiring solvers to sit in their place.

The gang, operating across Uttar Pradesh, had a well-organised network involved in fraudulent practices for years. They offered services to candidates willing to pay around ₹10 lakh to have a solver appear on their behalf. Of the total amount, ₹2 lakh was taken upfront, with the remainder due after the exam. Tiwari, who played a central role, arranged for solvers and forged Aadhaar cards in Bihar to facilitate the scheme.

Police reported that Yadav, along with accomplices such as Sunil Kannaujiya, Bablu Yadav, Shravan Kumar Yadav, and Suryakant Kushwaha, sourced candidates for the exams and made arrangements with Tiwari to place the solvers. The gang’s operations spanned multiple districts, with agents actively seeking candidates to exploit.

In addition to the arrested individuals—Vikas, Anoop, Ram, Sunil, Ankit Gupta, and Amit Kumar Kannaujiya—other gang members, including Durgesh, Bablu, Shravan, Suryakant, and Vicky Kumar, remain at large. Police teams have been deployed to track down the fugitives.

A case was registered under sections 61(2), 319(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 6/10 of the Public Examination Act, at Kotwali Police Station, Azamgarh, on January 4, said the officer.