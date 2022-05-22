Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre’s move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people.

“It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati said the governments at the Centre and in various states should sacrifice their political interests and attend to the national problems that she claimed were getting serious.

This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again. Petrol prices have been slashed by ₹8.69 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.05 a litre following the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels. The move is expected to give relief to the common man hit hard by rising fuel prices that also pushed the inflation to a new high.

“After a long time, the Centre has announced relief by reducing charges on petrol-diesel to the people who were hit due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress. Now, it is the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and other states to follow the advice of the Centre and immediately reduce VAT (on diesel and petrol),” she tweeted.