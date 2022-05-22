Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
lucknow news

Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead

Mayawati called on states and the centre to sacrifice their political interests for the sake of resolving national problems that were becoming urgent.
“It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre’s move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people.

“It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Mayawati said the governments at the Centre and in various states should sacrifice their political interests and attend to the national problems that she claimed were getting serious.

This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again. Petrol prices have been slashed by 8.69 a litre and diesel prices by 7.05 a litre following the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels. The move is expected to give relief to the common man hit hard by rising fuel prices that also pushed the inflation to a new high.

RELATED STORIES

“After a long time, the Centre has announced relief by reducing charges on petrol-diesel to the people who were hit due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress. Now, it is the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and other states to follow the advice of the Centre and immediately reduce VAT (on diesel and petrol),” she tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP