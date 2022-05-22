Excise cut on auto fuels: Mayawati wants state governments to follow Centre’s lead
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the various state governments to ensure that the benefits of the Centre’s move to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel were passed on to the people.
“It is the duty of not only Uttar Pradesh but of other states too, to immediately announce a cut in VAT on fuel,” she tweeted in Hindi.
Mayawati said the governments at the Centre and in various states should sacrifice their political interests and attend to the national problems that she claimed were getting serious.
This, she said, was needed so that life could normalise again. Petrol prices have been slashed by ₹8.69 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.05 a litre following the Centre’s decision to cut excise duty on auto fuels. The move is expected to give relief to the common man hit hard by rising fuel prices that also pushed the inflation to a new high.
“After a long time, the Centre has announced relief by reducing charges on petrol-diesel to the people who were hit due to rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and stress. Now, it is the responsibility of Uttar Pradesh and other states to follow the advice of the Centre and immediately reduce VAT (on diesel and petrol),” she tweeted.
-
Against 146 recoveries, Uttar Pradesh reports 124 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 124 new Covid cases while 146 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data shared by the state health department on Sunday. Banda reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 34, Ghaziabad 15, Lucknow 16, Jhansi 11 and Varanasi 7, according to the data from the state health department. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported three cases, Alambagh four, Todiyaganj two and Aliganj one, according to the data.
-
E-rickshaws to be seized for plying on 10 ‘banned’ routes in Lucknow
Action will be taken against e-rickshaws for plying on 10 main routes of the city after June 1 as their entry on these major routes has been banned. Now, any e-rickshaw found plying on Avadh Rotary, Alambagh bus stand, Durgapuri, Charbagh, Polytechnic bus stand, Hazratganj, Mahanagar, Munshi Pulia etc would be seized. It would be released only after paying fine.
-
Prayagraj: Sub-inspector arrested for harassing, assaulting woman constable
A sub-inspector has been arrested and sent to jail on charges of harassing and issuing threats to a woman police constable posted at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. The accused sub-inspector Mahesh Chandra Nishad gifted shoes to the woman constable. SI Mahesh Nishad then apologized and promised not to harass her again. However, Nishad continued calling the complainant following which she made a complaint to SI's wife. Meanwhile, the SI Nishad was sent to police lines.
-
8 killed, three injured as SUV rams into parked truck in Siddarthnagar district
Eight people were killed while three others were critically injured on Sunday as a sport utility vehicle (SUV) carrying 11 persons collided with a roadside parked truck on the national highway 28 in Siddharthnagar district, said senior police officials. “He has expressed deep condolences on the loss of lives in the Siddharthnagar road accident,” said Chief minister Yogi Adityanath office in a tweet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences over the loss of lives.
-
Young & old join hands in battle against air pollution
Uttar Pradesh chapter of Lung Care Foundation organised an awareness drive, 'SHAPE UP', with the support of the Lucknow municipal corporation authorities near Mithaiwala Chauraha in Gomti Nagar on Sunday morning. The drive was organised under the direction of Dr AP Maheshwari, patron, LCF and former DG CRPF, Dr Arvind, pulmonary head of Medanta, and Rajiv Khurana. Over 200 people joined in, making it a more significant public movement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics