Ex-MLA Ramashish Rai appointed U.P. RLD president

Ramashish Rai has been appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) more than two months after party chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all the frontal organisations following declaration of the UP assembly election results.

Rai will replace Masood Ahamad, who had left the RLD in a huff leveling serious charges against Jayant Chaudhary and his leadership.

“Jayant Chaudhary has appointed Ramashish Rai, an ex-MLA the state president in UP,” a party spokesman said here on Friday.

He said Manjit Singh had been appointed acting state president (incharge, sector organisation), Kamwar Hasan, acting president (incharge frontal organisation) and Aishwaryaraj Singh state coordinator for team RLD.

The spokesperson further said RLD will oraganise a ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ (Social Justice Conference) in Delhi on May 29 on the occasion of 35th death anniversary of the late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“In the conference, we will focus on establishment of a social justice commission and immediate launch of caste census,” the spokesman said.

Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik will be among others to attend the conference.