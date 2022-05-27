Ex-MLA Ramashish Rai appointed U.P. RLD president
Ramashish Rai has been appointed the president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) more than two months after party chief Jayant Chaudhary dissolved all the frontal organisations following declaration of the UP assembly election results.
Rai will replace Masood Ahamad, who had left the RLD in a huff leveling serious charges against Jayant Chaudhary and his leadership.
“Jayant Chaudhary has appointed Ramashish Rai, an ex-MLA the state president in UP,” a party spokesman said here on Friday.
He said Manjit Singh had been appointed acting state president (incharge, sector organisation), Kamwar Hasan, acting president (incharge frontal organisation) and Aishwaryaraj Singh state coordinator for team RLD.
The spokesperson further said RLD will oraganise a ‘Samajik Nyay Sammelan’ (Social Justice Conference) in Delhi on May 29 on the occasion of 35th death anniversary of the late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.
“In the conference, we will focus on establishment of a social justice commission and immediate launch of caste census,” the spokesman said.
Governor of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik will be among others to attend the conference.
CM Soren questions ED’s‘silence’ on its raids in Jharkhand
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of “official briefings” by the Enforcement Directorate on its ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam. The series of ED raids in connection with alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6, when the federal agency searched multiple locations in four states, including official residence of Jharkhand's mines & industry secretary Pooja Singhal.
Bank heist in Araria near SP’s residence
Armed robbers looted ₹37 lakh and gold worth ₹15 lakh from a Bank of India (BoI) branch in Bihar's Araria district on Friday, police said. Police said the crime was committed in just 10 to 12 minutes. Before fleeing, they took the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed in the bank.
Police seek warrant to arrest tainted MU VC, calls get louder for his ouster
Bihar Police's Special Vigilance Unit on Friday moved a special court in Patna seeking a non-bailable warrant against the Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the investigating agency carried out raids at Prasad's' office and Gorakhpur residence in November last year and recovered huge cash, including foreign currency.
‘Hooch’ death toll in Bihar shoots up to 24
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has shot up to 24 after five more people, undergoing treatment in Gaya, died on Thursday, according to locals and family members of the dead. The latest victims were identified as Nanhak Chaudhary of Chaudhary Bigaha, Ashok Paswan of Khiriyawan, Rambhaju Rikiyasan of Noniadih and Sanju Ram of Gunjar Bigaha in Aurangabad and Kailash Yadav of Pathara in Gaya.
Woman, 10-yr-old twins killed in Khanna road mishap
A woman and 30's 10-year-old twins, Navpreet Kaur were killed while her husband and mother-in-law were left battling for their lives after a container-mounted truck overturned on their car after hitting an SUV on the busy national highway in Khanna near Ludhiana on Friday. The victims have been identified as Navpreet Kaur, 30, her daughter Seerat Kaur and son Simrat Singh. The family belongs to Nasrali village in Khanna.
