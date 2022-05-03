Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7°C as against 37°C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7°C.
Light rain likely in the parts of the state
As per the forecast, there will be mainly clear sky. However, light rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4. IMD has also predicted light showers and thundershowers at isolated places over east UP on May 5 and 6.
While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in the western parts of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms with strong winds (up to 50 kmph) are expected on May 3, according to the IMD. According to the Met prediction, on May 4 and 5, isolated areas of the state could expect light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, maximum temperatures dropped sharply in Prayagraj, Moradabad, and Meerut divisions, but only slightly in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Agra divisions, with no significant change in the rest of the state. The temperatures were significantly above normal in Kanpur, Bareilly, and Agra divisions; significantly below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj divisions; significantly above normal in Kanpur, Lucknow divisions; and normal in the remaining divisions across the state. At the Jhansi observatory, the state’s highest maximum temperature was 44.3 degrees Celsius.
In all state divisions, minimum temperatures did not change significantly. They were significantly above normal in the Jhansi division; significantly above normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, and Meerut divisions; and normal in the remaining divisions across the state. At Etawah and Najibabad observatories, the lowest minimum temperature in the area was 22.0 degrees Celsius.
Centre asks states/UTs to review preparedness for health facility
The Centre has urged states and union territories to review their health facility preparedness for adequate quantities of essential medicines and all necessary equipment, as well as sufficient drinking water and continued operation of cooling appliances in critical areas amid rising temperatures and heatwave across the country. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states and union territories on Saturday, requesting that they must distribute the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses’ to all districts for appropriate care in heatwave cases.
Dos & Don’ts
The government has also issued a health warning to the people in order to protect themselves from the sweltering heat. Keeping hydrated, staying indoors, drinking plenty of water, using oral rehydration solution (ORS), and eating seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content are just a few of the things the government recommended to battle the heat.
People have also been encouraged to dress in light-coloured, thin, cotton clothing. The advisory further said: “Cover your head: use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional headgears during direct sunlight exposure.” The government also recommends that individuals must confine their outside activities to the cooler hours of the day, such as the morning and evening.
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies
Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation's limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday. MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc
Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children. Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.
Ludhiana Central Jail: 9 cell phones recovered from 4 inmates
The staff of Ludhiana Central Jail recovered nine mobile phones from three undertrials and one convict during special checking on Sunday. Assistant jail superintendent, Complainant Sukhpal Siingh, said the mobile phones were recovered from undertrials Karamjit Singh, Karan Singh, Harjit Singh and a convict Jaswinder Singh. A case under Sections 42, 45 and 52 A (1) of Prison Act has been registered at Division Number 7 police station.
