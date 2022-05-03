Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today

After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7°C as against 37°C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7°C.

Light rain likely in the parts of the state

As per the forecast, there will be mainly clear sky. However, light rain and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places over the state. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4. IMD has also predicted light showers and thundershowers at isolated places over east UP on May 5 and 6.

While heatwave conditions occurred at isolated pockets in the western parts of the state, thunderstorms and dust storms with strong winds (up to 50 kmph) are expected on May 3, according to the IMD. According to the Met prediction, on May 4 and 5, isolated areas of the state could expect light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures dropped sharply in Prayagraj, Moradabad, and Meerut divisions, but only slightly in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, and Agra divisions, with no significant change in the rest of the state. The temperatures were significantly above normal in Kanpur, Bareilly, and Agra divisions; significantly below normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj divisions; significantly above normal in Kanpur, Lucknow divisions; and normal in the remaining divisions across the state. At the Jhansi observatory, the state’s highest maximum temperature was 44.3 degrees Celsius.

In all state divisions, minimum temperatures did not change significantly. They were significantly above normal in the Jhansi division; significantly above normal in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Bareilly, Agra, and Meerut divisions; and normal in the remaining divisions across the state. At Etawah and Najibabad observatories, the lowest minimum temperature in the area was 22.0 degrees Celsius.

Centre asks states/UTs to review preparedness for health facility

The Centre has urged states and union territories to review their health facility preparedness for adequate quantities of essential medicines and all necessary equipment, as well as sufficient drinking water and continued operation of cooling appliances in critical areas amid rising temperatures and heatwave across the country. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the states and union territories on Saturday, requesting that they must distribute the guideline document ‘National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses’ to all districts for appropriate care in heatwave cases.

Dos & Don’ts

The government has also issued a health warning to the people in order to protect themselves from the sweltering heat. Keeping hydrated, staying indoors, drinking plenty of water, using oral rehydration solution (ORS), and eating seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content are just a few of the things the government recommended to battle the heat.

People have also been encouraged to dress in light-coloured, thin, cotton clothing. The advisory further said: “Cover your head: use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional headgears during direct sunlight exposure.” The government also recommends that individuals must confine their outside activities to the cooler hours of the day, such as the morning and evening.