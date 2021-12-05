Expedite process of setting up NICUs, PICUs in all dist hospitals: UP govt

In view of the recent spike in Covid cases in some states, the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed the health department to expedite the process of setting up neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and paediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in all district hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) to ensure there is no shortage of beds to treat children.

“In the wake of the cases of new Covid variant Omicron in other states and in pursuance of the directives issued by UP chief minister, several measures are being taken,” said a state government spokesperson in a press statement on Sunday.

“The process of genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples has been intensified at Lucknow’s KGMU, SGPGI, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Meerut,” said the spokesperson. SNCU (sick newborn care units) were also being established at maternity hospitals, the spokesperson added.

“Action is also being taken to increase minimum of 100 beds in every medical college of the state. The beds will be small in size and will have railing on the sides. Availability of all necessary equipment, including BiPAP machines and mobile X-ray machines, are being worked upon,” the statement said.

“State’s 3011 PHCs and 855 CHCs are being equipped with all state-of-the-art resources. The presence of oxygen plants is also mandatory in hospitals of over 50 beds-capacity. Besides hospitals and medical colleges, oxygen plants are also being installed at the CHCs and the PHCs across the state,” the spokesperson added.

“While there is no situation at present which warrants panic or worry, the government has put over 73,000 ‘surveillance committees’ on alert mode to ensure thorough screening and timely identification, isolation and treatment of people showing mild symptoms to avoid any chance of increased transmission of the virus or any water-borne or vector-borne diseases,” the spokesperson said. Nearly 530 oxygen-producing plants had been operationalised in the state.