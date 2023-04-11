Ramzan delights from Old City streets

The holy month of Ramzan is already midway and food joints in the Old City and other prominent areas are at their full glory. Here, the real hustle-bustle starts with iftar (the evening break of fast) and foodies grow as the night shines on, and festivities continue till Sehri (the dawn meal).

The Tundey Kebabi food joint at Akbari Gate (Deep Saxena/HT)

The biggest food hub in town starting from King Geroge’s Medical College crossing to Nakkhas, Akbari Gate, Chaupatia, Chowk crossing and Chotta Imambara is dotted with popular food joints.

Raheem’s kulchari nihari food joint in Old City

“Big names or small road-side food stalls each has its dedicated following and foodies flock them throughout the night. There must be more than 20 food joints serving Kulcha-nehari but everyone has their favourites. I too, try different places but I have my favourite too and that’s Alamgeer in Aminabad or Kebab Paratha at Old Tundey Kebabi, Akbari Gate,” says Rehan Aziz Kidwai, a public-sector employee.

The city and its joints remain abuzz till wee hours. “We close at Sehri (around 4.30) and start operations at 8 am. We estimate that we get around 75-80% non-Muslim customers who love our mutton and chicken delicacies, so we have to serve them since morning. After the Iftar we don’t get even a minute to take a break – neither the cooks nor the service staff – as there are so many people,” says Shoeb Rizwan Quraishi, who runs the famous Mubeen’s Hotel with his brothers.

Mubeen’s food joint in Old City

The famous Idrees food joint which is best known for its biryani, starts functioning at 1 pm but the sale starts from 5 pm onward and downs shutters at Sehri. “Besides our regular stuff, during Ramzan and for Iftar, we sometimes prepare Zarda, Phirni and Kheer,” says its owner Abu Bakar.

Raheem’s joint starts at 5 pm till Sehri. “Through the year, we start early in the day but during Ramzan we serve from evening till morning. People are coming from places like Sitapur, Barabanki and Unnao to get a feel of the night life and enjoy our Kulcha-Nehari,” says Saud Ahmed.

Idrees Biryani food joint opposite Pata Nala Police Station

“Haleem, we don’t find in restaurants, but we do Khichda at a kiosk near Tundey Akbari Gate and at a stall in front of Chota Imambara. So, for this ongoing Ramzan Food Festival at Azrak in Lebula Heritage, we are serving this. Basic difference between the two dishes is that Khichda has mutton chunks prepared with lentils whereas Haleem has mashed meat prepared with lentils. Both are tedious preparations and are usually prepared in traditional houses by women, based on recipes passed down the ages,” says chef Mohsin Qureshi, whose ancestors have served in the Awadhi royal kitchens. One can also find different kinds of kebabs these days – Kakori, Shami, Galawati, Seekh, Malai, Dora, Zafrani, Pasanda, Tangri and Patthar kebabs.

Kashmiri Chai, Shahi Tukra, Shahi Tukra Lassi, Kheer, Phirni, Laccha (rabri) and milk cake are just some of the sweet delights that people are relishing at make-shift stalls dotting the Akbari Gate locality. The famous Haji’s Saheb’s sweet shop gets customers for their popular Khoye Wale Samosa and Khoye Wale Boondi Laddu. “No one can beat these laddus and you won’t find these anywhere else,” says Kuldeep Kumar, who had come from Rajajipuram to get six boxes packed.

