Experts from three IITs discuss entrepreneurial development in Ladakh
Experts from three premier IITs in the country-- IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay— shared their ideas and insights for a holistic development of entrepreneurship and incubation ecosystem in Ladakh during a workshop organised by industries and commerce department of the Union Territory recently.
In the workshop titled ‘Enterprising Ladakh’ budding entrepreneurs got insights about fields like food processing, handicrafts, handlooms, textiles, pashmina, emerging technologies and business areas.
Over 40 active entrepreneurs attended the workshop to understand the sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh to achieve successful entrepreneurial ventures and add to employment generation in the geography.
Dr Anil Verma, professor chemical engineering, IIT Delhi, Anil Wali, MD FITT, IIT Delhi, Amitabha Bandopadhyay, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, IIT Kanpur, professor-in-charge – Innovation and Incubation, Ankit Saxena, in-charge of social innovation, IIT Kanpur and Shakti Tripathy, senior manager, Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship, IIT Bombay shared their ideas during the workshop.
The entrepreneurs highlighted their critical need for assistance in developing harvesting techniques that is sensitive to Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem.
One-on-one discussions with the experts on processing technologies, storage, packaging and marketing were also organised. The team also identified various problem statements for development of effective solutions in the domain.
The teams from the respective IITs also visited Kargil and the incubation centre at Leh to interact with the entrepreneurs. A special visit was also organised to the Eliezer Joldan Memorial College, Ladakh for the teams to interact with the ITI and polytechnic students and faculty.
The commissioner secretary of industries and commerce department, Saugat Biswas said, “The purpose of the workshop is to assist the youth of Ladakh to become successful entrepreneurs who can generate employment by sustainable utilisation of resources in Ladakh. I believe this will allow our youth to understand the mechanism of entrepreneurship on a deeper level and find solutions to the identified gaps in our geography.”
Amitabha Bandyopadhyay, professor-in-charge, innovation and incubation said “Visiting Ladakh and interacting with the local entrepreneurs has been an exciting experience. The workshop was a wonderful initiative by Ladakh’s industries and commerce department. It will allow all the stakeholders to understand the critical requirements of the innovators working in challenging settings like the union territory itself. I had a great time interacting with the young talented innovators and delegates from IIT Delhi and Bombay. We discussed some key areas for developing the incubation ecosystem in Ladakh with the Department, and I look forward to its implementation.”
Moses Kunzang, director, Industries and Commerce Department gave a detailed presentation on the importance of enterprises in Ladakh at the workshop.
-
Agra metro depot construction in full swing: UPMRC
Work on building a world-class metro rail depot inside 15th Battalion PAC premises for the operations and upkeep of metro trains is in full swing. The target is to have seven high technology machines installed in the depot, which will enhance the maintenance and upkeep of the trains, claimed the officials of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation undertaking the Agra Metro Rail Project.
-
Bits n Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
BLive multi-brand EV experience store launched at Tilak road Multi-brand EV platform, BLive, opened its first EV experience store at Tilak Road in Pune. Abhishek Tilgulkar of Tilgulkar Industries Pvt Ltd, store partner for BLive said, “By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Puneites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget.”
-
Thane special POCSO court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating daughter in 2017
The Thane Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, on Friday, has convicted a 45-year-old man for raping his 13-year-old daughter and impregnating her in 2017. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case was registered with APMC police and the convict was arrested on December 27, 2017 after his wife registered a complaint against him. The convict and his wife, both labourers, stayed at Kopri village along with their daughter.
-
Role of women in wildlife conservation discussed at AMU
Renowned naturalist and former chairman of department of wildlife sciences, AMU, Dr Asad Rafi Rahmani highlighted the role of women in wildlife conservation and shared stories of initiatives taken by the women in India in this field. Rahmani added that Jamal Ara of Bihar was the first female ornithologist in India who contributed in over 50 scientific papers on birds.
-
Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Mumbai The Agripada police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. Police officials said that the girl had come out of her home to buy ice cream when the accused lured her, took her to a building and sexually assaulted her. The eight-year-old girl, who lives with her grandmother in the Agripada area, had come out of her building on Friday evening to buy ice cream.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics