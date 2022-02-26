Exploding bombs, low resources and no hope for escape

On the morning of February 24 Lucknow girl, Hriti Singh, who is pursuing an MD degree at VN Karazin University of Ukraine, woke up to deafening bombardment. She hurriedly opened the window of her flat to see thick smoke outside: the city had been attacked.

“Kharkiv is under attack right now. I can hear the sound of bombs exploding every now and then,” said the 23-year-old, who like many other students, has gone to Studentska Metro Station on Kharkiv Metro’s Saltivska Line, for shelter. “Almost 600-700 people are here, and yes, we can hear the bombs every now and then,” she conveyed through a WhatsApp message.

“The government is planning an evacuation from the Polish border. But Kharkiv is on the eastern side. It’s difficult for us to reach there as we don’t have any mode of transport. And the journey itself is of over 17 hours,” said Hriti, who did her Class 10 from Mount Carmel and Class 12 from Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIM campus, in Lucknow.

“We are all on our own. Grocery supplies are running out and prices have gone up. Parents, I think, don’t know this yet. We have managed to stay safe somehow,” said Hriti. She is among the hundreds of other students from across India, unable to leave Ukraine in time as flight services were cancelled.

“There have been missiles, air raids, civilian casualties, tanks on the road, and all of them sleeping in -2 degrees Celsius in unheated basements and metro stations,” says her father, JS Chauhan, who works with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

“My daughter, Hriti, is currently pursuing medicine from VN Karazin University Kharkiv, Ukraine. She is stuck there with hundreds of other students. They have all been waiting patiently since the bombings started on Thursday morning, February 24,” he said.

“The Indian government says they have a rescue plan, but that plan will only work for the few of them who are living near the western border. The rest of the students living in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipro, Odessa, Sumy, Zaprozhye and others, have no hope of crossing thousands of kilometres to the western border. They have no cars, no trains, no buses- no way to get out. The situation is getting worse with every hour as supplies run out.”

“They need friends and relatives in Delhi to protest in front of the Russian Embassy and get media attention. We hope this will put enough pressure on the Indian and Russian Governments to prioritise safety and come up with a real evacuation plan,” said Singh, a resident of Jankipuram, Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Friday, set up a control room with a helpline number to facilitate, support and help in the evacuation of the people from the state stranded in Ukraine, after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Wednesday.

“As of now, 60 families have contacted the state government, and the data is being updated regularly,” said Ranvir Prasad, relief commissioner and secretary, department of revenue, who has been appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate with the ministry of external affairs and the embassy of India in Kyiv.

Others from Uttar Pradesh who are stuck include Amulya Yaduvanshi of Lucknow, a third year student at National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya. She had booked a ticket back but her flight was cancelled.

Richa Ghosh of Gomti Nagar Lucknow is a third year MBBS student in Ukraine. Her return flight was cancelled and she is stuck there. Shashank Mishra, 20, is also a third year MBBS student from Lucknow. Mishra is stuck at his university hostel. Viresh Kumar, 23, of Para, Lucknow, another MBBS student, is stuck in a hostel of the college Ivano of Ukraine.

Hriti Singh is currently pursuing medicine from VN Karazin University Kharkiv. Suyash Gupta of Gonda is a second year MBBS student at a medical college in Kyiv. He too is stuck in his hostel. Ummi Khatoon, a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, is a fourth year MBBS student in Ukraine. She is also stuck there. Shekhar Sharma, 26, of Agra, is a student and is stuck in Odessa.

