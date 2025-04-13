Explosion at Badaun illegal firecracker factory kills two, injures two kids

An explosion in an illegal firecracker factory operating inside a house claimed two lives and left two young girls injured, in Nagariya Chikan village under Usawan police station limits of Badaun district on Friday evening, officials said. The intense blast also brought down the structure, located in a populated area, they added. Rescue works underway in Badaun after an explosion at an illegal fireworks factory on Friday evening. (PTI)

The deceased were identified as Umesh Chandra alias Rahul (40), and his cousin Manoj (35). Both were present inside the two-storied house when the explosion occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast tore their bodies apart. Two girls—Saloni, 5, and Kiran (6), the daughters of Umesh’s brother Omendra—were injured after they were trapped in the rubble. They were undergoing treatment at the Miaun community health center when this report was filed.

District magistrate Nidhi Srivastava and senior superintendent of police Brajesh Singh visited the injured children and assured their families of proper medical care. Authorities have ordered a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Forensic and fire department teams have been tasked with examining the site.

The explosion, which took place in the heart of a residential area, caused widespread panic. Residents reported hearing the blast from a significant distance. Police from three nearby stations rushed to the scene, deploying three earthmovers to clear the debris. The rescue operation lasted for over three hours.

Notably, this is not the first such incident involving the same family. In April 2017, a similar explosion at a licensed firecracker shop in Usawan killed two of Umesh’s brothers. Their father, Ramsahay, later secured a new license under Umesh’s name.

Umesh, who used to take firecracker bookings for weddings and events, was preparing a consignment for a ceremony in Shahjahanpur on the day of the blast.

The DM confirmed that firecrackers were stored inside the house.

The SSP said instructions had been given to the forensic and fire departments to determine the cause of the explosion.