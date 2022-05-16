Exports increased despite Covid-19 pandemic, claims state government

Exports from Uttar Pradesh increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic in the last two financial years and articles of one district one product (ODOP) scheme comprise around 72 per cent of this export, claimed the state government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the state government, export from the state from the financial year April 2020-21 to March 2021-22 increased from ₹107423.5 crore to ₹140123.5 crore.

The government further stated that articles identified under the OPOP scheme comprised around 72 per cent of this total export. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ODOP scheme in January 2018 on the state’s foundation day.

Keeping in view the possibilities of the ODOP growth, the state government has set a target of doubling its exports and employment generation in the next 5 years.

The state government figures claimed that during the first term of CM Yogi Adityanath, about 25 lakh people got employment/self-employment at the local level with the help of the ODOP scheme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ODOP has been a grand success story during the last five years. We are working to double employment/self-employment opportunities in the next 5 years,” Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary MSME.

The CM will soon inaugurate common facility centres (CFC) in five districts that will provide all facilities to entrepreneurs associated with the ODOP scheme.

CFC in Azamgarh, Sitapur, Siddharth Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Agra are ready and will be inaugurated by the chief minister soon, added Sehgal

The centres have come up with a total cost of ₹18.93 crore, he added.