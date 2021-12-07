Expulsion of Tiwari’s kin: Fight for Brahmin votes in east UP likely to get fierce

With the expulsion of two sons and a nephew of former minister Hari Shankar Tiwari from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the fight for Brahmin votes in eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to get fierce in run-up to the 2022 assembly election in the state.

According to sources, the Tiwari family is likely to join the Samajwadi Party. If it happens, it will give a boost to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s efforts to win the support of upper castes before the crucial assembly election. The shift of the allegiance of an influential Brahmin family to the SP will also compel the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to redraw its strategy to win the support of the Brahmin community in the eastern UP, particularly Gorakhpur region.

On Monday, BSP chief Mayawati ordered expulsion of party’s sitting MLA from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur district, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, former Lok Sabha MP, Bhism Shankar aka Kaushal Tiwari and former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey on the charges of indulging in anti-party activities. While Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Kaushal Tiwari are sons of Hari Shankar Tiwari, considered a strongman of eastern UP who enjoys considerable influence over the Brahmin community, Ganesh Shankar Pandey is Tiwari’s nephew.

While Bhism Shankar aka Kaushal Tiwari had won the 2009 Lok Sabha election on a BSP ticket from Sant Kabir Nagar seat, Ganesh Shankar Pandey was the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council when BSP government was in power UP (2007-12). They were expelled after the information that trio had a meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Before revolt of the three leaders, Mayawati showed them the door, said a BSP leader.

The expulsion of the Tiwaris is likely to give a jolt Mayawati’s efforts to win the support of the Brahmin community in the 2022 assembly election. Even as the BSP faced defeat in the 2012 and 2017 UP assembly elections, the Tiwaris stood firmly with the party. However, the political dominance of the Tiwari family diminished after the formation of the BJP government in 2017 as well as with the elevation of BJP MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The traditional rivalry between Thakur and Brahmin communities is an important factor in deciding the fate of the political parties in the elections. While Yogi Adityanath emerged as the leader of the Thakur community, Hari Shankar Tiwari, who secured victory in the six assembly elections from 1985 to 2002, led the Brahmin community. Riding on the muscle power of Tiwari, the BSP maintained its presence in the eastern UP despite defeats in the successive assembly and Lok Sabha elections after it lost power in 2012.

The Tiwaris mobilised the Brahmin community after the BSP launched the “Prabuddh Varg Vichar Goshti” across the Uttar Pradesh under party national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra in July this year. To counter the BSP move, the BJP, the SP and the Congress also launched campaign to win the support of the Brahmin community.

