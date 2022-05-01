Eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP takes head start with cadre coaching in Uttar Pradesh
Barely a month since forming the government again in Uttar Pradesh on March 25, the ruling BJP has set its sights on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The party has already begun holding cadre training camps where its foot soldiers are being told to guard against ‘complacency’ in the time-period leading to the parliamentary polls.
The party think tank fears that a series of spectacular wins since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, with the 2022 UP poll win being the crowning glory, could make the cadre ‘complacent’.
Thus, in these cadre camps - first round of these camps concluded on Saturday and now those trained would be tasked with training others - BJP workers are being told how the party’s current glorious run of wins has taken some doing.
RSS and BJP old guards, who have witnessed the days of ‘struggle’, were also present in these training camps to help the cadres reinforce the need to get ready for another big mission (2024 Lok Sabha polls).
In the first round of these training-cum-orientation camps of around 100 cadres each, leaders talked about the party’s history to ensure the foot soldiers remain focused. They also spoke about the early days when BJP had just two MPs and was mocked at as a “hum do (our two)” party, the emergency days, and how gradually the change has come about after years of struggle.
“The cadres were told about the party’s history, the ongoing welfare schemes of the government and ways to connect better with the masses. It’s an effort to help cadres become even better,” said BJP’s Barabanki district chief Shashank Kushmesh.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, senior ministers and party functionaries also shared tips in these workshops which would now be followed by smaller ones where those trained will coach others.
These training workshops are also being used by party functionaries, including present and former ministers, to list out the various pro-poor welfare schemes launched by the BJP governments at the centre and in UP.
“The Prime Minister has focused on 100 per cent coverage of these schemes. In UP, under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, these schemes are being accorded top priority. Reaching the still unreached is also a priority,” said Praveen Garg, a businessman, who is associated with party’s Lucknow unit.
“The message to the cadres is that the government and the organisation are working in sync and, being a part of the ruling party, they have to gather feedback from the masses and convey it to the party to ensure that corrective measures, if required, are taken,” said a BJP cadre requesting anonymity.
The cadre coaching camps were divided into various sessions -- one of which was on ‘badli hui paristhiti main bhajapa ka dayitva (the changed role of BJP in the new scenario).’
Key BJP leaders, who were ministers in the first Yogi Adityanath government but didn’t find a place in the Yogi government 2.0, like lawmaker Gopal Tandon and Mahendra Singh, have addressed these training sessions. The cadres are also being told of India’s growing global profile under Modi, the air strikes in Pakistan, Ukraine-Russia conflict and how their effort would also be part of an exercise to make the country a ‘vishwaguru (global leader)’.
-
Conmen arrested for cheating women with counterfeit currency in exchange for gold
Mumbai: Two members of a gang were arrested on Sunday for convincing women at the railway stations that they would get double the price in exchange for their gold ornaments. According to the two men identified as, an officer attached to the Borivali Government Railway Police, Anil Kadam, Sanjay Rakane (35), Jeetu Solanki (20) along with their 15-year-old accomplice have duped more than three women using the same modus operandi in the past 15 days.
-
CCTV footage captures details of brawl at Noida mall that killed one
A CCTV footage of the brawl that ensued at a resto-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria mall a few days ago – which killed 30-year-old Brijesh Rai- has emerged. According to reports, the man being beaten up in the clip is Brijesh Rai. The Noida police had Saturday arrested a shopping mall's security personnel, the eighth accused allegedly involved in the killing of the customer. Two others involved in the killing were absconding, police officials said.
-
Bengaluru: Man posing as RAW agent dupes ₹89 lakh from woman, arrested
A 33-year-old Bengaluru man has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a woman of ₹89 lakh after claiming to be working in the Prime Minister's Office and promising to help her with a visa. The victim met Arahanth Mohan Kumar Lakkavalli, who had claimed he worked with the Intelligence Bureau and the Research and Analysis Wing on a flight to Kuala Lumpur in June 2019. She filed a complaint with the Bellandur police on April 26. The woman had her application for Italian and Czech Republic visas rejected.
-
Watch: Bengaluru receives hailstorm and rain while heatwave bakes north India
While northern India is reeling under a severe heatwave, several parts of Bengaluru received heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a 'heavy rain' forecast for the Karnataka capital for the next three days. Heavy rainfall hits several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar and Hosahalli. Several residents of the city took to social media to post visuals of hailstones that lashed the city.
-
Bihar govt teacher suspended for thrashing 7-year-old girl student in school
The West Champaran district education department on Saturday suspended a teacher on the charge of thrashing a 7-year-old girl mercilessly for her alleged failure to bring her book and pencil at a government school in a village in Bagaha subdivision recently, officials said. Rajnikant Praveen, district education officer, West Champaran on Sunday said the teacher has been suspended after he was found guilty of beating the girl mercilessly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics