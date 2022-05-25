Face-off in UP Assembly: Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, Yogi recalls Mulayam’s remark
LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly over crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s “boys will be boys” remark.
Opposing death penalty for rape, Akhilesh Yadav’s father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had purportedly said at a rally,”Ladke, ladke hain. Galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys. Mistakes happen sometimes).”
Adityanath referred to Mulayam’s observations while replying to an adjournment motion that Akhilesh moved in the House during zero hour and quoted a number of incidents of crime against women to make his point.
During the zero hour, Yadav referred to the crime against women in Prayagraj, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar and Lalitpur, claiming that maximum crimes against women were committed in UP. Referring to a girl’s rape allegedly by an SHO in Lalitpur, he said the case was registered only after the CM went there.
The SP chief questioned the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals and said Yogi Adityanath should speak on the issue.
Though minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna initially made attempts to counter Yadav’s contention on technical grounds, saying more than one incident cannot be quoted in an adjournment notice, Yogi rose from his seat to defend his government and counter the SP chief’s charges.
“The leader of opposition has drawn attention towards certain issues. Any kind of crime is unforgivable and the government is taking strict action against criminals, especially those committing crime against women. This is the government of the BJP. We don’t say “ladke hain, galti kar dete hain” (they are boys, they can commit a mistake),” said Adityanath.
The CM said: “We have acted against criminals with policy of zero tolerance. The leader of opposition knows and has accepted that the state government has taken action. You (SP government) have been supporting every such criminal who is synonym of unruliness, who is known for indulging in goondism. This government got people’s mandate again only because of better law, order and security. The people, including women, have supported us in 2022 polls.”
“For crimes related to women, our government constituted anti-Romeo squads in 2017. The state government will continue to act against criminals. Had the opposition members listened to the governor’s address (on Monday), things would have been clear to them. We will clearly tell you about the decline in crime when we reply to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address,” he added.
“UP’s law and order is an example. No riots took place in the past five years. Between 2012 and 2017, there were 700 incidents riots. After the formation of the new government, riots took place in seven states on Ram Navmi, but nothing happened in Uttar Pradesh…property of mafia worth ₹2,000 crore has been confiscated. Security of 25 crore citizens is top priority of the state government,” stated Adityanath.
“As no finger can be pointed on the state’s law and order, there are people who will conspire and do something because they have not been left in any position by the people,” he said.
Yogi targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying: “In 2017, a large number of deaths took place in Azamgarh due to consumption of spurious liquor and the accused had links with the SP.”
At this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the CM should name all those who were linked to such incidents. Yogi replied: “You are a former chief minister. No one can hide facts.”
Earlier speaking on the admissibility of his adjournment motion, Yadav had said: “UP is on top, if we look at statistics of crime against women. The state government should come out with statistics of its own agencies like Dial 112 and 1090. We come to know of serious incidents of crime against women. The state government is not as serious as it should be.”
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU to study effect of adding food waste to diet of milch animals
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is going to conduct a study into the effect of incorporating food waste into the diet of milch animals on milk production, quality and reproduction. For this purpose, the vet varsity has inked an MoU with SS Wastelink Sustainability Services, New Delhi.
-
Ludhiana | GGNIMT wins national-level IT competition ‘SPECTRA-2022’
Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology bagged the overall trophy at 'Spectra-2022'— a national-level IT competition— organised by faculty of computer science of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College. Arya College for Boys was declared the runner-up. As many as 250 students from over 30 colleges had participated in ten different competitions.
-
6 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Lucknow
As many as 6 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state capital on Tuesday, while 16 patients have recovered from the disease. Presently there are 82 active Covid cases in the city. The CMO officials said that 3 people were found positive in Aliganj, 2 in Mal, and one was detected positive in contact tracing. The authorities have advised people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour despite the situation being under control.
-
Nurse held for child trafficking: Vijayapura Police
Vijayapura police have arrested a nurse for her alleged involvement in child trafficking, officials said on Tuesday. The accused nurse, identified as Jayamala Patil, gave custody of two children to two different households on last week, bypassing the procedures laid out by the government and with an intention of trafficking them, police said. These two children were orphans and were kept with two women appointed by the Jayamala.
-
Bengaluru school’s email to its alumni over Gyanvapi stirs row
A purported e-mail sent by New Horizon Public School in Bengaluru asking its alumni to change the name of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to 'Gyanvapi temple' on Google Maps has sparked a controversy in Karnataka, with the institute issuing a clarification that it was sent “without proper screening procedures, that is required of all our e-mail communications”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics