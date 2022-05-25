Face-off in UP Assembly: Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, Yogi recalls Mulayam’s remark

LUCKNOW In a face-off with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly over crime against women in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s “boys will be boys” remark.

Opposing death penalty for rape, Akhilesh Yadav’s father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had purportedly said at a rally,”Ladke, ladke hain. Galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys. Mistakes happen sometimes).”

Adityanath referred to Mulayam’s observations while replying to an adjournment motion that Akhilesh moved in the House during zero hour and quoted a number of incidents of crime against women to make his point.

During the zero hour, Yadav referred to the crime against women in Prayagraj, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar and Lalitpur, claiming that maximum crimes against women were committed in UP. Referring to a girl’s rape allegedly by an SHO in Lalitpur, he said the case was registered only after the CM went there.

The SP chief questioned the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals and said Yogi Adityanath should speak on the issue.

Though minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna initially made attempts to counter Yadav’s contention on technical grounds, saying more than one incident cannot be quoted in an adjournment notice, Yogi rose from his seat to defend his government and counter the SP chief’s charges.

“The leader of opposition has drawn attention towards certain issues. Any kind of crime is unforgivable and the government is taking strict action against criminals, especially those committing crime against women. This is the government of the BJP. We don’t say “ladke hain, galti kar dete hain” (they are boys, they can commit a mistake),” said Adityanath.

The CM said: “We have acted against criminals with policy of zero tolerance. The leader of opposition knows and has accepted that the state government has taken action. You (SP government) have been supporting every such criminal who is synonym of unruliness, who is known for indulging in goondism. This government got people’s mandate again only because of better law, order and security. The people, including women, have supported us in 2022 polls.”

“For crimes related to women, our government constituted anti-Romeo squads in 2017. The state government will continue to act against criminals. Had the opposition members listened to the governor’s address (on Monday), things would have been clear to them. We will clearly tell you about the decline in crime when we reply to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address,” he added.

“UP’s law and order is an example. No riots took place in the past five years. Between 2012 and 2017, there were 700 incidents riots. After the formation of the new government, riots took place in seven states on Ram Navmi, but nothing happened in Uttar Pradesh…property of mafia worth ₹2,000 crore has been confiscated. Security of 25 crore citizens is top priority of the state government,” stated Adityanath.

“As no finger can be pointed on the state’s law and order, there are people who will conspire and do something because they have not been left in any position by the people,” he said.

Yogi targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying: “In 2017, a large number of deaths took place in Azamgarh due to consumption of spurious liquor and the accused had links with the SP.”

At this, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the CM should name all those who were linked to such incidents. Yogi replied: “You are a former chief minister. No one can hide facts.”

Earlier speaking on the admissibility of his adjournment motion, Yadav had said: “UP is on top, if we look at statistics of crime against women. The state government should come out with statistics of its own agencies like Dial 112 and 1090. We come to know of serious incidents of crime against women. The state government is not as serious as it should be.”

