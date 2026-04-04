Fake currency racket busted in Bahraich; four arrested

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency, Khairighat police said on Saturday. All four were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. (For representation)

The accused were using a colour printer to produce fake ₹500 notes and luring unsuspecting people by offering three counterfeit notes in exchange for one genuine note, they added.

Those arrested were identified as Hariram Lodh, 42, and Arjun, 19, both from Bahraich, and Gurucharan Singh alias Vijay, 44, and Sakim alias Suraj, 35, both from Lakhimpur Kheri.

A case was registered at Khairighat police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). All four were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Police said Gurucharan Singh has a criminal history, with seven cases registered against him.

According to additional superintendent of police Durga Prasad Tiwari, the arrests were made during a patrol on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the suspects near the Gujarati Purwa intersection on the Nanpara-Bahraich route. A search led to the recovery of 23 counterfeit ₹500 notes and a printer allegedly used in the operation.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to circulating fake currency in local markets and running an exchange scam to maximise profits.

Circle officer (Mahsi) Pawan Kumar said that as the accused hail from Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri, districts located near the Indo-Nepal border, investigators suspect the possible involvement of a wider network exploiting porous border areas for illegal financial activities.