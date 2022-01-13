Fake currency racket busted in Lucknow, five held

Lucknow: With the arrest of five people, Lucknow police claimed to have busted a fake currency racket on Wednesday. They also recovered fake currency notes with face value of ₹81,000 from the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police (west) Somen Barma said, “Five members of the gang, involved in production, sale and circulation of fake Indian currency notes (FICN), were arrested by a team of Talkatora police station. The police are probing the matter to identify and track other members of the gang.”

Those arrested were identified as Salman alias Aftab, 21, Md Mubbasir, 20, Md Arbaaz, 20, Shavez Khan, 22, and Rahul Saroj, 32. The accused informed police that they used special paper to print fake notes using ink printers.

“The accused use to print fake currency in denominations of ₹500, 200, 100, 50 and 20 at their homes. They used the fake currency notes for personal use in smaller amounts and also used to supply these to other criminals for circulation,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused also revealed that the gang members sold fake currency notes with face value of ₹60,000 in exchange of original currency notes worth ₹10,000. “We are trying to tack the distributors who use to buy fake currency notes from the accused for circulation,” the officer added.

Police recovered reams of high-quality paper, ink printer, cutters and printed fake currencies from the premises of the accused. The arrests, according to police sources, were made following the intelligence input.