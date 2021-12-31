Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Fake ‘sage’ arrested for selling drugs in Lucknow

The accused Ghan Shyam Shukla, 60, a resident of Maharajganj was part of a gang that supplied drugs in Lucknow.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The city police arrested an elderly man after six kilograms of marijuana was recovered from his possession in Krishna Nagar area on Thursday.

A pressnote issued by the Lucknow police stated that the accused Ghan Shyam Shukla, 60, a resident of Maharajganj was part of a gang that supplied drugs in the state capital.

“He used to be in a sage’s garb and moved around the city in cabs. Shukla had only recently returned from his native district after collecting marijuana consignment from drug peddlers active on India-Nepal border,” the press note read.

The pressnote said Shukla’s accomplice Awadesh Mishra alias Sonu was absconding and the two together used to hire cab and move around the city to deliver marijuana consignment to customers.

The duo usually used sold drugs to and through trusted customers.

The press note said the police were making efforts to arrest Sonu.

Shukla has been sent to jail after producing him before the competent court.

