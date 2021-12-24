Farmer killed, another injured after tiger attack in Unnao village

KANPUR A tiger killed a farmer and left another critically injured in Unnao’s Rampur Gadhoha village on Thursday evening after it strayed into the forests here from either Pilibhit or Lakhimpur Kheri, said officials.

The two villagers, Ram Lakhan Pasi and Kamlesh Pasi, were attacked in their fields about 100 metres apart. Lakhan had taken his herd of goats to the field for grazing while Kamlesh was working in the field.

After being attacked by the big cat, Kamlesh was being rushed to the trauma centre in Lucknow, but died on the way while Pasi was admitted to the district hospital in Unnao. “I was sitting when I heard a growl and something like a tiger leapt at me,” he said.

Hearing his screams, a few villagers reached the spot but the tiger left Pasi and disappeared into the mustard field. They maintained that they saw the tiger.

Chief conservator of forests (Lucknow division) RK Singh confirmed that the pugmarks were that of a tiger, which possibly entered Unnao from either Pilibhit or Lakhimpur Kheri. Earlier, it was presumed that a leopard might have attacked the two villagers.

Meanwhile, a team from Lucknow arrived with tranquilizer guns and the forest deployed drones to locate the tiger. At some places, fire crackers were burst to scare the feline, which was believed to be in the area, he said.