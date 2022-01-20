Farmers’ fair at CIMAP: Only fully vaccinated can attend annual event

Amidst rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Lucknow-based Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) has decided to allow only farmers who are fully vaccinated to the upcoming annual farmers’ fair (Kisan Mela). CIMAP is organising the 10-day annual farmer fair from January 21 to January 31.

“About 200 farmers will be participating every day. Interested farmers can register for the event online in advance. The fair will also be telecast for the common man. We have made it mandatory for participants to be fully vaccinated to mitigate any possibility of the spread of Covid-19 infection,” said PK Trivedi, director, CIMAP.

Last year, the Kisan Mela was organised for 20 days, wherein, about 4,000 farmers and representatives of the aromatic oils industry from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat participated.

The main features of this year’s farmers fair are market data on medicinal and aromatic plants, sale of improved planting material and institutional publications, display of improved varieties and CIMAP products, live demonstration of distillation units processing, training in making incense sticks and rose water and demonstration of advanced agricultural techniques, said the director.

“We will also distribute high yielding varieties of mentha, lemongrass slips and other planting material of medicinal and aromatic plants to farmers attending the Kisan Mela,” the director added.