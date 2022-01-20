Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Farmers’ fair at CIMAP: Only fully vaccinated can attend annual event
lucknow news

Farmers’ fair at CIMAP: Only fully vaccinated can attend annual event

CIMAP director PK Trivedi said that it was ‘mandatory for participants to be fully vaccinated to mitigate any possibility of the spread of Covid-19 infection’.
CIMAP is organising the 10-day annual farmer fair from January 21 to January 31. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 12:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Amidst rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Lucknow-based Central Institute for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) has decided to allow only farmers who are fully vaccinated to the upcoming annual farmers’ fair (Kisan Mela). CIMAP is organising the 10-day annual farmer fair from January 21 to January 31.

“About 200 farmers will be participating every day. Interested farmers can register for the event online in advance. The fair will also be telecast for the common man. We have made it mandatory for participants to be fully vaccinated to mitigate any possibility of the spread of Covid-19 infection,” said PK Trivedi, director, CIMAP.

Last year, the Kisan Mela was organised for 20 days, wherein, about 4,000 farmers and representatives of the aromatic oils industry from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat participated.

The main features of this year’s farmers fair are market data on medicinal and aromatic plants, sale of improved planting material and institutional publications, display of improved varieties and CIMAP products, live demonstration of distillation units processing, training in making incense sticks and rose water and demonstration of advanced agricultural techniques, said the director.

RELATED STORIES

“We will also distribute high yielding varieties of mentha, lemongrass slips and other planting material of medicinal and aromatic plants to farmers attending the Kisan Mela,” the director added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP