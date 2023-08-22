Power connections for tube wells: UP farmers charged GST illegally? PAG begins test audit

LUCKNOW Contrary to the law, farmers in Uttar Pradesh are believed to have been charged 18% goods and services tax (GST) on power connections of tube wells by discoms even as the principal accountant general (PAG) has begun an audit in Lucknow district as a test case, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, people aware of the matter said. On July 26, 2018, the central government had announced exemption on 18% GST on services supplied by electricity distribution utilities by way of construction, commissioning or installation of infrastructure for extending electricity distribution network up to the tube well of the farmer/agriculturalist for agriculture use. (Pic for representation)

The Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Ltd (MVVNL), according to them, has already admitted to having recovered GST from all 15 farmers who were issued tube well connections in one of half a dozen rural distribution divisions in Lucknow between February 2022 and March 2023. The company is collecting details from other divisions in the district.

In pursuance of the Union finance ministry’s notification, the UPPCL also issued its own notification communicating the centre’s orders to the field officials.

“Private tube well power connections issued to farmers by discoms stand exempted from the levy of GST with effect from July 27, 2018,” then UPPCL director (finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi, said in the circular.

However a few months ago, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman AK Verma alleged that discoms were still recovering GST from farmers on the total estimated cost of tube well connections by manipulating the orders.

Taking suo motu notice of Verma’s press statement, the principal accountant general (PAG) office here began an audit in the Lucknow district on a test basis.

“As per newspaper reports, president of UP Consumer Council said electricity companies have deleted the order related to the cost data book of the commission (UP Electricity Regulatory Commission). By uploading wrong orders with arbitrary rates, power companies have collected more amount from farmers on the estimates of tube well connections while the GST is zero on tube well connections,” said the PAG office in its letter to the discom on August 9.

“In this regard, records related to private tube well connections of rural electricity distribution divisions situated in Lucknow district may please be provided to audit for scrutiny on a test check basis,” it added in the letter. The PAG sent a reminder too on August 15.

Now, the records provided to the PAG by the discom showed that all the 15 farmers, who had been provided tube well connections under the Chinhat distribution division in Lucknow, were charged the GST on the cost estimates.

As per the record made available by executive engineer, Chinhat division, Mukesh Singh, GST of ₹1,15,618 was recovered from 15 farmers on the total estimate worth ₹7,87,994 between February 15, 2022 and March 9, 2023.

Verma, who was first to flag the issue, said Chinhat division was just a test case. “When the audit is conducted across the state, thousands of farmers will be found to have been cheated by discoms by illegally recovering GST from them,” he claimed and demanded that the excess amount be refunded to farmers immediately.

