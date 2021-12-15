Farmers return home in victory march, grand celebration in Sisauli

MEERUT The ‘Fateh Yatra’ of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait and his fellow farmers began from Ghazipur border on Wednesday morning and concluded in Tikait’s native town Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar late in the evening.

To note, the farmers had been protesting at the Ghazipur border against the three contentious farm laws for 383 days.

People welcomed and greeted the farmers returning home at different places in Modinagar, Partapur, Sivaya toll plaza, Khatauli in Ghaziabad, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. The jubilant farmers showered flowers on Tikait and at many places they danced to celebrate their victory.

Speaking to mediapersons at Sivaya toll plaza, Tikait said “ It was the victory of all who supported farmers and their movement in the past 383 days” and reminded that the movement had been stalled, not ended. “We have given the government time till January 15 to execute what it agreed to in proposal given to farmers,” said Tikait and asked farmers to go and celebrate in their villages.

Tikait’s cavalcade first went to Siram village in Muzaffarnagar where he visited the Chaupal of Sarvkhap Panchayat, which has historical significance in Khap system. Many historical decisions have been given from this Chaupal in the past centuries.

A’ Sadbhavna Santi’ programme was also organised in Hadauli village where five farmers were given Mahendra Singh Tikait Sadbhavna Puraskar for their contribution in establishing harmony among people. Villagers have started this award from this year to recognize peoples’ contribution in encouraging harmony and brotherhood in society. Tikait participated in the programme as chief guest along with his elder brother and BKU chief Naresh Tikait who is also chaudhary of Baliyan Khap.

The main function was organised at BKU’s headquarters ‘ Kisan Bhawan’ in Sisauli which is also the native place of the Tikait family. It was Naresh Tikait’s birthday, hence people also wished the elder Tikait along with celebrationof farmers’ victory.

Kisan Bhawan was illuminated and decorated with flowers to make the celebration a memorable one and 1100 kgs ‘laddoos’ were prepared to be distributed among visitors.

Rakesh Tikait had taken an oath that ‘ Bill vaapsi bina ghar vaapsi nahi’ and he kept his word by not visiting his home in the past 383 days during the movement. He attended the Mahapanchayat of Muzaffarnagar on October 5 but didn’t go to his home in Muzaffarnagar. He will return home on Thursday.