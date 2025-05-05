Farmers will be active partners in U.P’s development: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said farmers in Uttar Pradesh would not just be beneficiaries of government schemes, but also active partners in the state’s overall development. Chief Minister Ypgi Adityanath during a review meeting of agriculture department. (HT photo)

“In the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India, farming will not just be a means of livelihood but also a foundation for prosperity and self-reliance,” he emphasised during a review meeting of the agriculture department here.

Discussing the current status of the agriculture sector, the chief minister said while Uttar Pradesh accounted for 11.41% of the country’s total agricultural land, it contributed 20.89% to the national food grain production.

“This reflects the hard work of the state’s farmers and the success of the government’s effective policies,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant rise in food grain production in Uttar Pradesh. He said that in 2016–17, the total food grain output was 557.46 lakh metric tonnes, which had increased to over 725.12 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25. There has also been more than a twofold rise in the production of pulses and oilseeds during the same period.

Calling it a major achievement, the chief minister expressed his commitment to “taking this success to even greater heights.”

Emphasising seed quality, the CM directed officials to develop climate-specific seeds for early and late sowing seasons. These seeds should be properly certified and offered to farmers at subsidised rates, he stated.

He also instructed the Uttar Pradesh Seed Development Corporation to increase payments to farmers for seed purchases and ensure the availability of processed seeds.

The chief minister directed officials to immediately start the establishment of the proposed Chaudhary Charan Singh Seed Park in Lucknow, describing it as “a foundation for revolution in the seed sector.”

Expressing the need for the maximum use of institutions like the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Research Council, he called for accelerating technology-based agricultural innovations. To further ensure fairness in farm equipment distribution, he stressed transparency in the subsidy process.

He emphasised the need for widespread awareness before inviting applications and stressed that priority should be given to covering farmers in as many development blocks as possible.

The CM also spoke for the promotion of “Shri Anna” (millets) and called for stronger procurement systems. He underlined the importance of promoting natural farming and insisted on building a robust certification process for organic produce so farmers can earn better market prices.

It was shared during the meeting that over 2.81 crore farmers have benefitted from the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana so far. The chief minister called it a “living example of transparency and good governance in farmer welfare.”