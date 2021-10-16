Farrukh Jaffar: Actor who played protagonist at 88!

Known for her stellar performance in the film Gulabo Sitabo (2020), veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar breathed her last on Friday at her residence in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. She was 89. Her death has left a void that can’t be filled. In her home town Lucknow, where she was fondly called Ammaji, her fans and supporters are left heartbroken.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor made her debut playing Rekha’s mother in Muzaffar Ali’s film Umrao Jaan (1981) at the age of 49. Jaffar became a household name with films like Swades, Peepli Live, Sultan and Secret Superstar.

Last year, after the release of Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, where she played a protagonist Fatima Begum wife of Mirza played by Amitabh Bachchan, she had said, “This is a golden period for me. Sochiye 88 saal ki umar mei Bachchan ki heroine ka role kiya humne, (laughed). In the film Mehrunisa again I’ll be playing the lead. It feels nice to play lead at this age and I am thankful to all for recognizing my talent.”

Farrukh Jaffar and Amitabh Bachchan in a scene from Gulabo Sitabo. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaffar bagged an award for her role in Gulabo... while her next Mehrunisa, where she plays an erstwhile royal begum is being showcased at film festivals. She also played title role in the film Amma Ki Boli and will be soon seen in Pankaj Kapoor starrer Seher as well as Kushan Nandy’s forthcoming project.

Unfazed with the pandemic, she once said, “I am not at all scared of corona! One who has brought me into this world will decide when I have to leave. For now, I am now waiting for my next film.”

She passed away at her residence in Lucknow, after suffering from a brain stroke on Friday evening. “…Farrukh Jaffar celebrates the nine powerful avatars of Durga during navratri before stepping into the next phase of existence surely to continue to make wonder what kind of waves, in what kind of a world,” posted her daughter and author Mehru Jaffer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gulabo... writer Juhi Chaturvedi, a Lucknowite, wrote on Instagram: “Farrukh ji…na aap jaisa koi tha aur na hoga… dil se shukriya jo aapne humko aapse rishta jodne ki ijaazat di… ab allah ki uss duniya mein hifaazat se rahiyega…”

Actor Ayushmaan Khurrana also posted: ‘Begum gayin…RIP Farrukh Jaffarji’.

Director Sandeep Kumar posted: Extremely sad... As we prepare to launch #Mehrunisa in USA tomorrow, our Mehrunisa (actress Farrukh Jaffar) left us today for new adventures amongst the stars above !!!!

Renowned writer Tariq Siddiqui wrote, “You epitomized the true blue Lucknowee tehzeeb and never failed to entertain us. We lose one of the last bridges to the charming old world.”

Her fans and Lucknowites took to social media to share their memories with Ammaji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}