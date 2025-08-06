Father, son killed in road accident while returning from hospital in Lucknow

A father and son from Unnao were killed after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind on Mohan Road in Lucknow’s Kakori area late Monday night. According to the police, the impact of the collision was so severe that both men were flung several feet into the air and landed at a distance. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The incident occurred around 2:30 am near the Dauli Kheda turn. The victims, Dharmapal (46) and his son Govind (26), were returning to their home in Hamirpur village, Unnao, after visiting Dharmapal’s wife, who is admitted to the trauma centre in Lucknow.

According to the police, the impact of the collision was so severe that both men were flung several feet into the air and landed at a distance. Locals alerted the police, who rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Kakori station house officer (SHO) Satish Kumar Rathore said Govind was riding the bike at the time of the crash and was not wearing a helmet. The vehicle that hit them fled the spot immediately after the collision. Efforts are on to trace it using CCTV footage from nearby cameras along the road.

Police have lodged an FIR against unknown persons.