‘Feels like a sandstorm’: Dust, potholes choke VIP road in Lucknow

One of the busiest and VIP stretches in the state capital, the road from the Lohia intersection to the chief minister’s residence has taken a beating on several patches after recent rains. A cloud of dust enshrouds Lohia Path in Lucknow on Tuesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The deteriorating road quality, especially at a time when the monsoon is at its peak, inconveniences commuters, who face the double whammy of dust clouds and potholes. The said stretch also connects to the governor’s residence.

For a route leading to such high-security areas, its current condition has become a case study of civic neglect, with gravel scattered across the surface and broken patches making movement dangerous for commuters.

“It felt like driving through a sandstorm in the middle of the city, and this is a road that heads straight to the CM’s house,” said Harshit Singh, a commuter who travels daily on the route.

The poor state of this VIP road has sparked concern about the condition of inner city lanes and residential stretches, which are likely faring even worse. Residents reported similar post-rainfall damages on major routes like Shaheed Path, Vrindavan, and the G-20 road segment near Gomti Nagar.

Satendra Nath, an executive engineer with the public works department (PWD), said rainfall over the past few days had washed away gravel from road surfaces at some patches of the route, and the repair work on the stretch would begin as soon as the rain stopped.

A video shared by Kuldeep Singh, a commuter, showed vehicles navigating through clouds of dust on Lohia Path. “Every passing vehicle raises dust and small stones that hit others on the road. Visibility becomes dangerously low.”

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the road fell under the PWD’s jurisdiction. “We have informed the PWD about the urgent need for repairs… Our road sweeping vehicles are operational, but their impact will be minimal until the road is fixed.”

Many also questioned how a key road in the state capital that leads to the top leadership’s residence could be allowed to crumble. The situation has triggered criticism on social media, where many are posting videos and photos tagging civic agencies and demanding swift action.

“If roads in VIP zones collapse like this, what can we expect in less privileged areas?” an activist said on the condition of anonymity.

With the monsoon far from over, they feared that more roads would suffer the same fate if urgent repairs and proper resurfacing weren’t taken up immediately.