FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup: Capt Jyoti vows to change colour of India medal

Playing hockey as a team member is different as opposed to playing as captain, as it brings a lot of responsibility for one. Jyoti Singh in action (HT File Photo)

Young hockey captain Jyoti Singh understands this well, and she is ‘ready’ to lead India at the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from December 1 to 13.

India have so far won bronze in the event once in 2013 before finishing fourth in 2022, but Jyoti wants to change the colour of the medal this time as she feels that India are well prepared and players have the guts to make it happen this time.

“Changing the colour of the medal this time will be on top of my agenda and we are well prepared for this,” Jyoti said on Wednesday. “We have been doing well in the recent past and hope for a much better show this time at the World Cup,” she added.

Jyoti, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, said that in the last World Cup at the same venue in 2023, she participated as a player, but this time she has a bigger responsibility to shoulder. “It’s altogether a different feeling as I was only a player and was focussed my game plan then, but now it’s a different responsibility as now I have to plan my game as well as that of others too,” she said.

Jyoti, who will be manning the team’s defence along with others, did her homework at the national camp along with others, and expressed satisfaction over the preparations. “Coach Tushar Khandekar Sir has been very good with the players and put everyone through proper drills and training in the camp and it will have a positive impact on teams’ performance at the World Cup,” she said.

She, however, accepted that the focus during the training was to work on weaknesses both in defence and forward line too. “Like everyone, we too worked on our shortcomings, if any, and learnt new things to implement during the matches in Chile,” she said, adding, “Our primary target will be to win all the league matches in our pool. And once we cross that barrier, we will draw our new plans then.”

India have been placed in Pool C, alongside Germany, Ireland and Namibia. The Indian team will begin their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on 5. The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13.

As far as Jyoti’s own journey in sports is concerned, it is one of relentless drive, shaped by the adversities and inspirations arising from her hometown and sporting lineage. Her childhood in Jhansi echoes the spirit of many Indian sportswomen, resilience and an unwavering commitment to her dreams.

Coming from a family with a rich sporting background, Jyoti absorbed discipline and work ethic early, traits instilled by her father, an accomplished athlete. Her cousin, who played hockey for Central Railways, served as Jyoti’s initial inspiration. The MP Women Hockey Academy in Gwalior became her training ground, where she swiftly proved her mettle.

“Whatever I am today is because of my father, who has always been the biggest source of inspiration to me. Even now, he keeps encouraging me every day over the phone,” said Jyoti, whose trajectory in hockey was marked by leadership and success, most notably when she led India to gold at the Junior Women’s Asia Cup and played a pivotal role in winning against the world’s top teams during her senior debut, including a memorable win over the Netherlands in the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Jyoti, recognised for her defensive prowess and leadership, leads a squad that blends seasoned performers with emerging players. “I learnt many things while playing alongside my seniors and the September 2025 preparatory tour to Australia, including matches against Australian juniors and the Canberra Chill, proved critical for my international exposure,” she said.